Telling Numbers: What Rajya Sabha MPs earned from directorships, professions

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and New Election Watch has analysed the pecuniary interests declared by 213 sitting members of Rajya Sabha. Seventeen Rajya Sabha MPs have not submitted their declarations.

Among the 213 MPs who did submit declarations, 124 (58%) declared NA or “nil” for interests under the five heads under which MPs are required to make declarations. These are remunerative directorship; regular remunerative activity; shareholding of a controlling nature; paid consultancy; and professional engagement.

Remunerative directorship: 24 MPs declared that they have some financial interest in this form. The highest amount received for remunerative directorship was declared by D Kupendra Reddy of JD(S) in Karnataka, at Rs 40.68 crore per year, followed by Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP, Karnataka) at Rs 7.03 crore and Abdul Wahab (IUML, Kerala) at Rs 3.34 crore. The maximum number of directorships was declared by Gokulakrishnan (AIADMK, Puducherry) who holds seven of these.

Regular remunerated activity: 30 (14.1%) MPs declared that they have a financial interest in this form. The highest amount received from regular remunerated activity was declared by Mahesh Poddar (BJP, Jharkhand) at Rs 3.18 crore per annum, followed by Mary Kom (BJP, nominated) at Rs2.50 crore per annum, and Swapan Dasgupta (nominated) at Rs 66.60 lakh per year.

Shareholding of controlling nature: Forty-four (20.7%) MPs declared such interests. The highest amount was declared by Ravindra Kishore Sinha (BJP, Bihar) at Rs 747 crore, followed by Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Congress, West Bengal) at Rs 386 crore and Kakde Sanjay Dattatraya (Independent, Maharashtra) at Rs 262 crore.

Paid consultancy: Only two MPs declared they have financial interests in the form of paid consultancy. K T S Tulsi (nominated) declared Rs 27.50 lakh under this head, while Dr Vikas Haribhau Mahatme (BJP, Maharashtra) declared Rs 5.60 lakh.

Professional engagements: 40 (18.8%) MPs declared financial interests in the form of professional engagement. Singhvi earned Rs 177 crore from such engagements, followed by P Chidambaram (Congress, Maharashtra) with Rs 33 crore, and Tulsi with Rs 27.67 crore.

No pecuniary interest: Among the 124 MPs who declared NA/nil under each of the above heads, 104 (48.8%) own total assets worth more than Rs 1 crore as declared in their election affidavits. The top four are T Subbarami Reddy (Congress, Andhra Pradesh) with assets of Rs 422.44 crore, followed by C M Ramesh (TDP, Andhra Pradesh) with Rs 258.20 crore, the late Arun Jaitley (BJP, Uttar Pradesh) with Rs 111.42 crore, and Ambika Soni (Congress, Punjab) with Rs 105.82 crore.