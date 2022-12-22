What is the NIT plots case, for which Oppn has demanded Maharashtra CM’s resignation

Opposition parties in Maharashtra Tuesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for “obstructing judicial process” by allowing the regularisation of a plot that was under litigation. The Opposition also said that the plot was regularised for 2 crore, instead of the Rs 83 crore charge it should have attracted.

The CM has denied any wrongdoing, saying he was not aware of the Bombay High Court orders regarding the plot when he passed the order.

What is the case?

In 2020, an application came to then Urban Development Department minister, Eknath Shinde, to regularise a layout of 16 plots, spread over 4.5 acres, of the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT). This land was being used for a slum redevelopment scheme.

In 2007, 34 other such layouts had been regularised under the Maharashtra Gunthewari Act. The applicant approached Shinde with the demand to not charge them as per the ready reckoner rate but by the rate of 2007, under the principle of equal justice. Shinde signed the order to apply the 2007 charges on April 20, 2021, and the plots were regularised for Rs 2 crore.

Meanwhile, in 2004, the CAG report had pointed out irregularities in plot distribution under the NIT, based on which a writ petition was filed at the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court. The HC in 2016 had appointed the Gilani committee to look into the NIT land-related matters, and appointed Anand Parchure as amicus curiae.

On August 5, 2020, the NIT conveyed to the state government to not take any decision to regularise the plots.

After news stories related to Shinde’s decision appeared in the media, Parchure on December 14, 2022, apprised the court of this. Parchure said if the news items are true, there is a possibility of the state government having interfered in the administration of justice by the court, as the issue was pending before the court. The court ordered status quo if any order of regularisation had been passed.

Once the court’s orders came, the issue was picked up by political parties, and on Tuesday, was raised in both the Legislative Assembly and the Council.

What has Shinde said?

Shinde has said he did not violate the court order, but instead acted in the spirit of equal justice to all.

“When the applicant came to me in April 2020, he said he was first asked to pay as per the Gunthewari Act and later as per the ready reckoner. My order only stated that he be charged as per the 2007 order. I did not recommend any reduction of charges,” said Shinde.

The chief minister claimed that he came to know about the Gilani committee and its directions only when the NIT informed his office about the December 14 HC order.

“I was not made aware about the Gilani committee either by the NIT or the applicant. After coming to know about this, I passed an order saying the observations of the Gilani committee were brought to my attention after the December 14 court order. Considering this, the 2021 directions have been cancelled,” said Shinde.

What has the Opposition said?

The Opposition has claimed that it was impossible that the CM was not aware about the sub judice matter, and has alleged that the decision was taken to benefit builders. Demanding his resignation, the Opposition has alleged that Shinde as urban development minister interfered in judicial processes.