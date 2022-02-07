Explained: What is the Hyundai Motor tweet controversy and how has the company reacted?

A day after a dealer of Hyundai in Pakistan shared a tweet offering solidarity with Kashmir, Hyundai India issued a statement in which it said that the “unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India” was “offending” the company’s “unparalleled commitment” to the country.

What is the Hyundai controversy all about?

On February 5, a handle by the name Hyundai Pakistan Official sent out a tweet which called for “remembering the sacrifices” of people in Kashmir and asked for people to stand in support as these people continued to “struggle for freedom”. The same post was also shared on Facebook.

Both the tweet and the Facebook post were deleted shortly, but not before being picked by social media users who called out the company’s posts marking solidarity with Kashmir. Pakistan observes February 5 as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ with a view to show its support to the separatist movement of the Union territory.

What did Hyundai Motor India say about the controversy?

In its statement released on Sunday, Hyundai Motor India said that it had been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years and that it stood firmly behind the “strong ethos of respecting nationalism”.

“The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. India is second home to the Hyundai brand and we have zero tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view,” the carmaker said in a statement.

The company is the second largest carmakers in India, after market leader Maruti Suzuki and is among the top exporters of cars from India. In January 2022, it sold 44,022 units. Overall in 2021, the company had sold 505,033 units in India, up 19.2 per cent on year.