What is coronavirus pandemic, and how it spread across the world

As the world still tries to wrap its head around the novel coronavirus and how to contain its rapid spread, the pandemic has already claimed at least 269,729 lives and infected nearly 3,859,559, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The United States is at the top of the list in coronavirus infections and deaths that stand at 1,256,972 and 75,670 respectively. In terms of the death toll, it is followed by the UK (30,689), Italy (29,958), Spain (26,070), and France (25,990). In India, the total confirmed cases have crossed the 55,000 mark and the death toll is at 1,886.

While its exact origins are up in the air, with blame game still continuing at the global stage, most people believe that the spread of the novel coronavirus may have begun in latter half of 2019 when some person at the famous (or infamous, depending on which side of the spectrum you fall on) Hunan seafood market in Wuhan, China was infected with a virus from an animal. (As of today, China has already reduced risk levels in Hubei province and its capital Wuhan – the epicentres of the virus, while business and factories across the country have resumed operations.)

Following this, Covid-19 spread fast from that cluster in Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province, and infected most parts of the world. Today, four months since it was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), countries across the world are still wondering what hit them even as the race for developing a potential vaccine gathers steam. Many countries, like the US and some in Europe and Asia, have also started to ease lockdown restrictions that were put in place, in some cases as early as February, to blunt the spread of the virus and prevent community transmission.

The US has maintained that China is responsible for not taming the virus at its very origin, saying it has led to 184 countries “going through hell”. China, on its part, is stonewalling any international inquiry asserting that the origin of the virus is a matter of science and should be studied by scientists and professionals and such investigations into the pandemics in the past have not achieved any conclusive results. Amid the global criticism, the WHO has recently praised China for handling the pandemic and said countries need to learn from Wuhan on how the epicentre of the virus was bringing the society back to normal.

Here’s how it all started and a summary of the biggest developments in the novel coronavirus outbreak

China’s mystery virus that triggered worry

A top Chinese scientist had confirmed earlier this year that the mysterious coronavirus (a type of virus named after its spiky, solar corona-like appearance under an electron microscope) can spread between human beings. Chinese authorities had earlier said the virus was transmitted only from animals to humans. “Now we can say it is certain that it is a human-to-human transmission phenomenon,” Zhong Nanshan, the scientist leading China’s government-appointed expert panel, said.

WHO races to declare coronavirus a pandemic

Soon after it was clear that the coronavirus was spreading fast in China, and had infected may others across the world, the WHO rushed to declare coronavirus as a pandemic. Some countries, however, said the global health body was late in declaring coronavirus a pandemic and received its share of criticism.

Novel coronavirus to be called Covid-19

Subsequently, the WHO gave an official name to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The disease will be called “COVID-19”; the “CO” stands for coronavirus, “VI” for virus and “D” for disease. The coronavirus itself is called “nCoV-2019”.

Why bats carry viruses but don’t fall ill themselves

As the world tries to better understand how does coronavirus spread among humans, studies were underway to better understand its origin and how it is transmitted. Diseases caused by coronaviruses, such as Covid-19, are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), SARS-CoV was transmitted to humans from civet cats, and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels. Both the viruses, however, are believed to have originated from bats and subsequently passed on to other animals. While researchers are yet to conclude how the novel coronavirus, which was first detected in China’s Wuhan, originated, many believe it could be traced back to bats.

Who was June Almeida, the virologist who first saw the coronavirus?

As the interest around coronavirus grew, it was found that a virologist named June Almeida was the first to see the virus. She was the first scientist who visualised the first human coronavirus. She pioneered the technique of electron microscopy, used for viral diagnosis, and became the first individual to see the human coronavirus. In fact, using electron microscopy, Almeida was also responsible for the first visualisation of the rubella virus. She was also instrumental in figuring out that there are two distinct components of the Hepatitis-B virus, one on the surface of the particle, and one internally.

India moves to evacuate nationals out of Wuhan

Once it was established that there was no easy way out of the coronavirus pandemic, India started evacuating its nationals from Wuhan. The evacuation over the weekend of 654 individuals — 647 Indians and seven Maldivians — on two Air India flights from Wuhan, ground zero of the novel coronavirus outbreak, marked the culmination of a complex 96-hour operation mounted by New Delhi that involved engaging with Beijing at multiple levels. Besides the obvious health risks, there were logistic challenges to be overcome and diplomatic sensitivities to be negotiated.

How European countries have implemented lockdown

Similarly, European nations, as well as the rest of the world, began evacuating its nationals stranded in various countries. And soon, many countries imposed lockdowns to contain Covid-19. Among all continents, Europe has seen the most number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus, and many countries here have significantly clamped down on public life to combat the outbreak.

The countries that have not imposed lockdown, and why

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, countries across the world have relied on complete or partial lockdowns as a mitigative step to control the spread of infection. But then there were other countries, such as Sweden, and South Korea, that hadn’t imposed lockdowns despite surging global death toll.

How some Pacific nations have held off COVID-19, but are still at risk

While many countries had been affected by the pandemic, there were still some island countries in the Pacific Ocean where the pandemic was yet to hit. As of April 2, Comoros, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Sao Tome and Principe, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu had not reported any Covid-19 cases.

Why there are protests in different countries despite the Covid-19 lockdowns

Lockdown in several countries, in some cases, didn’t prevent civilians from protesting against government policies on a wide range of issues, ranging from inequality to hunger and unemployment, all of which have intensified following the global outbreak of the coronavirus infection. Following the detection of Covid-19 in their territories, several nations around the world have placed curbs on large gatherings of people. Lebanese people, for example, took to the streets after the country imposed a state of emergency to combat the spread of coronavirus, closing land and sea ports. Many citizens expressed concerns that these moves would cause further setback to an already beleaguered country.

How countries are dealing with the surge in domestic violence

Extended lockdowns came with its own fallout though, especially on the mental health of people. There were reports of a global surge in domestic violence cases too prompting the UN Secretary-General António Guterres to appeal governments to pay attention to and prevent the occurrence. The Council of Europe, an intergovernmental human rights agency comprising 47 member states, also expressed concern about the increase in domestic violence during lockdowns due to the coronavirus, and said women and children were at greater risk of abuse within their own homes during this period.

How Covid-19 might complicate the conversation around climate change

Amid all of this, one of the silver linings that has been reported from across the world is that people are breathing cleaner air and are witness to clearer, more blue skies as human movement has been restricted due to lockdowns imposed by various countries. But it also complicates the conversation around climate change and nations rush to first deal with the crisis at hand and overlook climate concerns in the short term.

Economists comparing current crisis with Great Depression: What was it?

But the more immediate impact of the coronavirus was on the global economy as businesses and industries across the world came to a grinding halt. The economy took a big hit with some experts comparing the current crisis with the Great Depression — the devastating economic decline of the 1930s that went on to shape countless world events. Experts warned that unemployment levels in some countries could reach those from the 1930s era, when the unemployment rate was as high as around 25 per cent in the United States.

Putting a cost to coronavirus

So, what could be the cost that the global economy will likely pay in view of the coronavirus? While it may be difficult to arrive at an agreed upon number for the cost of the outbreak — given the issues around a “statistical value of human life” and the uncertainty associated with viral diseases — the mildest global pandemic can be expected to wipe out at least 1% of the world’s GDP, experts say.

Meanwhile, in India, medium, small, micro enterprises were worst hit by lockdown

The Covid-19 pandemic has left its impact on all sectors of the economy but nowhere is the hurt as much as the Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) of India. All anecdotal evidence available, such as the hundreds of thousands of stranded migrant workers across the country, suggests that MSMEs have been the worst casualty of Covid-19 induced lockdown. It has also been reported that just like the first relief package, called the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, which was announced by the government on March 26, the second package, too, would primarily focus on the MSME sector.

To mend the reverses suffered by the economy due to lockdown, RBI stepped in

On Friday, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das unveiled the second round of policy announcements to counter the debilitating effects of the spread of Covid-19 on the Indian economy. To begin with, the RBI has cut the reverse repo rate further by 25 basis points (100 basis points make up one full percentage point). The reverse repo rate now stands at 3.75 per cent while the repo rate is 4.40 per cent. On March 27, too, the RBI had cut the reverse repo more sharply than the repo rate. The idea behind repeatedly cutting reverse repo more than the repo, and thereby increase the gap between the two rates, is two-fold: On the one hand, the RBI is incentivising banks to borrow from it at low rates and lend it forward to businesses, yet, on the other, it is disincentivising them from coming back and parking these funds with the RBI.

Economy aside, India’s positive cases continue to rise beyond 50,000 mark

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection crossed the 50,000 figure mark on Wednesday, as India added close to 3500 new cases in a day. Of these, the city of Mumbai alone has contributed over 10,000 cases. While it took India nearly a month and a half to discover the first 10,000 cases, the journey from 40,000 to 50,000 cases has taken just four days. Globally, now there are only 13 countries with more infections than India. One of them, Peru has about 55,000 cases, which India is likely to surpass today itself.

And let’s not forget, for even once, the debilitating impact the lockdown has had on migrants

A new study has flagged a disproportionate risk of income loss during the COVID-19 lockdown, suggesting that low-income workers in developing countries face a higher risk as it is less possible to conduct their jobs from home. The study, by researchers from University College London, Bank of Thailand, Universidad Carlos III de Madrid and GRIPS, Tokyo, is published in Covid Economics: Vetted and Real-Time Papers. It used Thailand as a case study. UCL noted, however, that the findings are relevant for other countries with similar labour market structures — specifically, those with a large share of self-employment and low social safety net.

Then, there were also reports of recovered patients contracting covid-19 the second time

In the past month, there have been reports of recovered Covid-19 patients testing positive a second time. Since the exact behaviour of the novel coronavirus is still being studied, immunity against it is not fully understood. For instance, previous coronavirus outbreaks have been inconsistent: a study on the coronavirus that caused MERS revealed that patients are unlikely to get re-infected within a short duration of the original infection; but, after the SARS outbreak, cases of relapse that were reported. Theoretically, various factors can cause relapse in patients recovered from Covid-19. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, is like viruses that cause any other flu. Therefore, there is always a probability of mutation as in the case of influenza viruses. The mutation, theoretically, can make an individual vulnerable to reacquire the COVID-19 infection.

As data trickled in, researchers questioned whether Covid-19 kills more men than women. If so, then why?

That men seem likelier than women to die of the novel coronavirus disease was reported early on in the outbreak — and a paper by Chinese researchers published in mid-February analysed data from Wuhan, Hubei, and China as a whole to calculate a fatality rate of 2.8% for men, as compared to 1.7% for women. In subsequent weeks, as the footprint of the disease covered the entire planet, the same pattern was detected in almost all countries that released sex-aggregated data — including Italy, Iran, South Korea, Germany, and France. Most recently, data from the national statistics office of the United Kingdom — where over 13,700 people had died by Thursday evening — showed that men were twice as likely as women to die from COVID-19. India does not provide consolidated sex-aggregated data on fatalities. The question is, why? The short answer: researchers don’t yet know for sure. But several hypotheses have been articulated.

Subsequently, researchers attempted to decode how coronavirus attacks, step by step

In the search for a treatment for COVID-19 disease, researchers have been targeting specific behaviours of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV2) that causes the disease. While the virus itself is still being studied, the hunt for a treatment is based on what is known so far about the way it infects humans.

And, how far can humans without symptoms spread the Covid-19 infection?

Two recent figures given out on separate days by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) about people without symptoms testing positive for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has created fear about the possibility of unsuspecting individuals suddenly falling very sick, and of their infecting others. It is now widely understood that around the world, the bulk of the people who get infected will not show symptoms, and will probably not even know that they have contracted the virus unless they are subjected to a serological test at some point and are found to have developed antibodies.

So, what are the various stages of a pandemic, you may ask?

In the first stage of a disease epidemic that eventually takes the form of a pandemic sweeping the globe, cases are imported into a country in which the infection did not originate. An infection whose spread is contained within the boundaries of one or a few countries is obviously not a pandemic. The second stage is when the virus starts being transmitted locally. Local transmission means that the source of the infection is from within a particular area and the trajectory the virus has taken from one person to the next is clearly established. The third stage is that of community transmission. In layman terms, it means that the virus is now circulating in the community, and can infect people with no history either of travel to affected areas or of contact with an infected person.

The panic around coronavirus is palpable, so how can you take care of yourself?

It is not necessary that a Covid-19 patient will always infect everyone who came close to them. Second, to know if they did, the newly infected has to develop symptoms, which not everyone does. But if one does begin to feel unwell, the Health Ministry advises self-isolation by staying at home. Do that even with mild symptoms such as headache, low-grade fever and slight runny nose, until you recover.

Masks were advised by govts to reduce the chances of contracting Covid-19,

With surgical and N95 masks in short supply, the Health Ministry recently published an advisory on how you can make your own face cover at home. For material, the Indian advisory recommends cotton, while the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend “cloth face coverings” without specifying the fabric. Now, a study has examined the ability of various materials to keep out respiratory particles — and by extension the novel coronavirus — and identified a combination of two fabrics as possibly the best: either cotton plus natural silk, or cotton plus chiffon.

The conversation then shifted to potential vaccines, the question is when?

A recent announcement by the University of Oxford that researchers there had started testing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has raised hopes. Over the last few weeks, there have also been somewhat conflicting reports about the performance of a drug candidate, remdesivir, while Israel has announced a breakthrough in another possible line of treatment, that with antibodies.

Does BCG protect against coronavirus? New debate over old vaccine

For millions growing up in India until the 1960s (when the smallpox vaccine came), BCG was the only vaccine — one that literally introduced the concept of vaccines in the country. A limited rollout started in 1948 in a bid to lower the tuberculosis burden, and went on to be expanded across the country. Does this ages-old BCG vaccine also protect against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV2)? That is a question the scientific community worldwide has been discussing over the past few days, ever since a study pending peer review made the claim, and another set of researchers then refuted it.

Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus?

There have been multiple advisories from the AYUSH Ministry on COVID-19. Its long list of recommendations include Unani concoctions Sharbat Unnab and Tiryaq Arba, and the homeopathic medicine Arsenicum Album 30 for post-exposure prophylaxis for doctors and caregivers. In the absence of a scientifically proven cure or preventive for novel coronavirus infection, should one use alternative medicine? This is what the WHO has to say: “While some western, traditional or home remedies may provide comfort and alleviate symptoms of COVID-19, there is no evidence that current medicine can prevent or cure the disease. WHO does not recommend self-medication with any medicines, including antibiotics, as a prevention or cure for COVID-19. However, there are several ongoing clinical trials that include both western and traditional medicines.”

Then, spotlight falls on Remdesivir

The drug remdesivir has been under the spotlight as a possible treatment for critical cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Globally, it is one of the four possible lines of treatment being investigated in the Solidarity trials under the aegis of the World Health Organization (WHO). While the drug is yet to get approval in any country to treat COVID-19, recent studies have claimed they have found promising results.

In India, ICMR recommended Hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19

The national protocol for hydroxychloroquine announced during the outbreak is that it is to be administered it to very specific groups, such as healthcare workers exposed to COVID-19 patients.The ICMR recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of the novel coronavirus for two categories of ‘high risk population’. The drug, that has existed for several decades, has been recommended for prophylaxis in case of asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory confirmed cases.

As world races to develop a vaccine, many people have volunteered to take part in human challenge trials

Many people have volunteered to take part in a controversial testing method called human challenge trials. As of April 27, a global initiative called 1DaySooner had registered 3,817 people in 52 countries who had signed up for such trials. The method, which involves intentionally infecting volunteers with the novel coronavirus, is being promoted in order to “speed up” the process of preparing a vaccine.

Meanwhile, as lockdowns are being relaxed world over, with no relief in sight yet, the big question is: After the pandemic wave, what will happen to the coronavirus?

As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the world and millions are confined to their homes, governments are still thinking about how and when lockdowns can be lifted so that normalcy can resume. With a vaccine at least 12-18 months away, scientists and researchers are now looking into what the post pandemic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 can look like and the possible measures that might be needed to control future outbreaks. A new study published in Science looks at what will happen after the initial, most severe pandemic wave passes.

