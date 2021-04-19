What is Rajasthan’s ‘Jan Anushashan Pakhwara’ and what is permitted under it?

What is Rajasthan’s Jan Anushashan Pakhwara?

Late on Sunday, the Rajasthan government announced a Jan Anushasan Pakhwara (JAP), or the Public Discipline Fortnight. The decision came on a day when the state crossed 10,000 new cases for the first time since the Covid 19 pandemic began. As of Sunday, the active cases stood at 67,135 while 42 deaths for the day – also the highest – took the official death toll to 3,151.

The JAP is essentially an extension of the curfew the Rajasthan government had announced for the weekend (6 pm, April 16 – 5 am, April 19). However, the government has neither called it a lockdown, nor a curfew, mainly because of the interpretations associated with both, as they have been implemented in the past.

In a Covid review meeting before the decision was announced, multiple doctors asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to impose a lockdown, saying that it was the state’s last chance to do so before the rising cases overwhelm the state’s health infrastructure.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

So what is permitted during the fortnight?

Government employees

* State and Central Government employees will be permitted with identity cards

Health sector

* Apart from government, all private hospitals, labs and associated personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical and other health services

* Pregnant women and patients for consultation

* People aged 45 years, who have already registered for vaccination, will be permitted to go out for vaccination, but will have to produce the registration document and ID card

* Medical stores and shops selling medical equipment

Mandis/restaurants etc

* Wholesale and retail shops selling food items, such as kirana stores, as well as mandis, fruits and vegetables, dairies, as well as shops selling fodder. These will be permitted to be open till 5 pm. Fruit and vegetable vendors on pull carts, cycles, rickshaw, auto, mobile vans will be allowed to sell till 7 pm

* Ration shops will continue to remain open

* Farmers will be permitted to travel to mandis and sell their crops. However, government has said that the farmers will have to “verify” their goods and produce receipt of sale

* Processed foods, sweetmeat shops and restaurants will be permitted to operate for home delivery till 8 pm

* Food preparation and distribution will continue at Indira Rasois will continue till 8 pm

Industries, banking and transport

* All industrial and construction related units will be permitted to function “to stop migrant movement.” The concerned units will have to issue an authorised passes to their workers to ensure smooth travel to and from their workplace

* Cold storage and warehousing services

* Those associated with telecommunications, internet services, postal, courier services, broadcast and cable services, as well as IT and IT enabled services

* Banks, ATMs, and insurance offices will remain open

* Those associated with SEBI/stocks will be permitted with ID card

* Those travelling via bus, railway, metro, or airplanes can move around by showing their tickets. Those arriving in the state will have to show a negative RT-PCR test report, with the test conducted within 72 hours of the beginning of their travel.

* Persons associated with interstate and intrastate goods transport, including those involved in loading and unloading goods

* Dhabas and vehicle repair shops along the national and state highways will be permitted to open

Miscellaneous

* Newspaper vendors will be permitted to distribute newspaper between 4 am and 8 am

* Journalists and media personnel will be permitted with their ID cards

* Weddings and last rites will continue to be permitted as per orders issued on April 14, where up to 50 persons are allowed in weddings and up to 20 for last rites

* Candidates will be permitted for appear for competitive exams which have already been declared

* Distribution of essential items, such as food items, pharmaceuticals, and health equipment through e-commerce services

* Labourers working under MGNREGA and other rural development schemes

* Wholesale /retail outlets of LPG, petrol pumps, CNG stations, as well as gas will be permitted to open till 8 pm

* Private security services

What will remain shut or be prohibited?

Everything not mentioned in the list will be prohibited, although the respective District Collector/Police Commissioner will be empowered to add more restrictions or relax the ones already imposed.

When it comes to other services, as stated by the government in its orders on March 31, April 4, April 9 and April 14, the restrictions will continue to be in force. Largely, the following places will continue to remain shut:

* Bazaars

* All non-essential private offices

* Schools, educational institutions and libraries

* Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/gatherings

* Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks

* Swimming pools/gyms

As has been the case in the last three weeks, the government might come out with another order on Monday, clarifying the services which will be shut or remain open

Till when will the orders be in effect?

The Jan Anushashan Pakhwara, for now, will be in effect till Monday, May 3, 2021.