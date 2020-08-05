Explained: What is Parivar Pehchan Patra launched by Haryana, how is it different from Aadhaar?

The Haryana government has made it mandatory for employees to obtain a PPP, failing which their salaries may also be withheld. The Haryana government has made it mandatory for employees to obtain a PPP, failing which their salaries may also be withheld.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched a unique identity card — called Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) — through which the state government aims to monitor each of the approximately 54 lakh families living across the state. Under this, each family will be considered a single unit and allotted a 8-digit unique identification number.

In order to avail the benefits of social security schemes of the state government, it is mandatory for each family to register themselves on the Parivar Pehchan Patra portal. Also, the government has made it mandatory for employees to go for this PPP, failing which their salaries may also be withheld.

Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are also exploring the possibility of implementing a similar PPP project.

How is PPP different from the Aadhaar card?

V Umashankar, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, said: “The PPP, mathematically, is an integral number of Aadhaar. While Aadhaar represents an individual as a unit, a PPP represents a family as a unit. Most of our government schemes are structured around the family. It is not structured around an individual. For example, ration eligibility is there for the family but the family can split it into various members as long as they are above 18 years and say they are separating entitlements for all individuals.”

Umashankar further said that Aadhaar, due to its litigation history, has not served the purpose of linking different databases because it cannot be shared. “If we have a database on PM Kisan scheme and we want to correspond it to see how many of PM Kisan scheme beneficiaries are registering on Meri Fasal Mera Byora, we are unable to do that. For instance, a problem arose during Covid period in terms of MNREGA. We wanted to pass on assistance to all the MNREGA families who are not in BPL or who are neither construction workers. We tried to obtain that data. We couldn’t do that because the data on Aadhar could not be shared. Thus, we could not undertake the duplication.”

The official said that as part of the PPP, the government will take the Aadhar once and put it into a vault called an Aadhaar vault. “Aadhaar will not be exposed. But the PPP will be linked to all the family schemes. Thus, the sensitivity to legal requirements diminishes because Aadhar will not be exposed. For instance, for a bank account or a mobile phone connection, you need to give Aadhaar, but if you take any government service or government benefit, we will take PPP. If we need to verify an individual in the family, we can do so because we have Aadhaar in the vault.”

Will it be mandatory for every family of Haryana to get PPP?

No, it will not be mandatory for every family of the state to obtain a PPP. But, yes, PPP is mandatory for families availing benefits under government schemes. Also, whenever a family wants to avail any government scheme, it will have to first get a PPP to be eligible.

What is the Haryana government’s logic behind introducing PPP?

Government officials said although there is a union government’s Aadhaar card, it contains individual’s details and does not cater to the entire family as a unit. “In certain circumstances, it may not be possible for a state government to keep track of all the families residing in the state. Although the ration card system is there, it is not updated and does not contain adequate family records. With the PPP, it will be easier for the state government to maintain a complete database of all the state dwellers”, a senior officer said.

The government has already picked up data of about 46 lakh families from Socio-Economic Caste Census 2011 and is in the process of compiling details of the remaining families.

“But families that are already included in SECC can also apply for PPP. It is, however, mandatory for government employees in Haryana to get the PPP card. The employees violating this condition can face problems in getting their salaries”, the officer added.

What is the 8-digit special identity card number?

The 8-digit Unique Identity Card number is meant for each family across the state to enable smooth and automatic delivery of several citizen-centric services launched by the state government from time to time. The government will establish the scheme-wise eligibility of a particular family using this 8-digit code according to the information available in the Parivar Pahchan Patra of the family. The benefits, according to the schemes, shall automatically be transferred to the family using the same code. Government says it will ensure that not a single beneficiary is left out from the government benefits that they are entitled to

What will the PPP enlist?

The PPP will have the name of the head of the family, besides the names, age, income, mobile number of each and every member of the family. The ID and password will be given to each family after registration for the PPP. In case of an unmarried girl in the family, her name will be struck off from the PPP after she gets married and it will subsequently be added to the PPP of her husband’s family. The families will be required to feed these details on the PPP Haryana portal to update their family’s details using their unique registration ID and password. It will also contain information about the family’s sectors, city/ town, district, village, tehsil, block and district. Unique codes will be assigned to different villages and cities.

What are the documents required to apply for PPP?

The applicant will have to submit his Aadhaar card, other identity documents of family members (including dependents), marital status of each family member, mobile numbers and ration cards (if applicable). For verification of the beneficiaries and their family under this programme, the state government aims to set up at least 500 verification-hubs in Atal Sewa Kendras, Saral centres, panchayat and tehsil offices, blocks, gas agencies, schools, colleges and other government an semi-government educational institutes across the state.

What are the salient features of the PPP?

To begin with, the government has already linked PPP with three social social security schemes – old age samman allowance, divyang pension, and widow and destitute women pension scheme. “For instance, when a family member turns 60, they will automatically get a message through the software and will automatically start getting benefits of the old age pension if they meet the required criteria. Similarly, the teenagers will get messages on turning 18 years old and shall become eligible for various government schemes that will be notified to them through the software”, the officer said.

“Also, for instance, if a baby is born in the family or someone dies, the family need not have to go for birth/death certificates. The software is designed in such a manner that it will collect the relevant information from the hospital and cremation grounds and make necessary changes in the family’s record”, the officer added.

Will PPP be of any use for migrant workers?

“It becomes extremely difficult for a state government to monitor unorganised labour in absence of any substantial and authentic data. Thus, many such people are deprived of benefits of government schemes. The benefits of the scheme was seen when, at the beginning of the Covid pandemic, the government had to distribute a financial aid of Rs 1,000 per week to every worker registered with the Labour Welfare Board of the state. Each registered worker has been synced with the Parivar Pehchan Patra data. It was seen that due to lack of technology, instead of eligible workers, those ineligible were taking benefits of the scheme. With this PPP, such an embezzlement shall not be possible now”, said Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

