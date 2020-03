Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday addressed the nation on the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country and urged the citizens to follow a ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday, March 22.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.