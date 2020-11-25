What is eVIN and how will it be used for distributing Covid-19 vaccine?

eVIN supports the central government’s Universal Immunization Programme by providing real-time information on vaccine stocks and flows, and storage temperatures across all cold chain points across states and UTs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tuesday, held a video conference with heads of all the states and Union territories to discuss their preparedness on Covid-19 vaccination programme in India, expected to take place early next year, and also sought their suggestions on its priority beneficiaries. During the conference, it was informed that the government is using eVIN – Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network in association with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to identify primary beneficiaries and vaccine distribution networks.

What is eVIN?

Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network is an indigenously developed technology that digitises vaccine stocks and monitors the temperature of the cold chain through a smartphone application. The innovative eVIN was first launched across 12 states in 2015 to support better vaccine logistics management at cold chain points. eVIN supports the central government’s Universal Immunization Programme by providing real-time information on vaccine stocks and flows, and storage temperatures across all cold chain points across states and UTs.

Who will guide the vaccine introduction to all states/ UTs?

The Centre has begun its preparations for introduction of Covid-19 vaccine and a National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) has been formed as the highest group that will guide the strategies for vaccine introduction. “It is anticipated that initially the supply of the vaccine will be limited in view of huge demand. Hence, prioritization of population will be done based on risk assessment for vaccination and subsequently other groups will be included for vaccination”, a senior Haryana government officer told The Indian Express.

What is the stage of preparations in Haryana?

“The Government of India’s directions regarding Covid Vaccine Beneficiary Management System (CVBMS) have been circulated in all 22 districts of Haryana. Orientation of Civil surgeons, District Information Officers, Development Monitoring and Evaluation Officers (DMEOs), Computer Assistants has been conducted on CVBMS. Demi-official letters have been sent to all the Deputy Commissioners. 100 per cent sites, 21,085 session sites have been mapped by UNDP. Purpose of session sites is to track real-time Covid-19 beneficiaries. A total 5,145 trained vaccinators (ANMs) have been identified for Covid-19 vaccination purposes across Haryana. In addition, staff nurses and pharmacists will also be roped in as per requirement”, said Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora.

How many primary beneficiaries are identified in Haryana?

There are around 97,000 healthcare workers of the health department, including the women and child development department. Besides this, there are healthcare workers of the medical education department, Ayush and ESI.. A total of 1,70,992 beneficiaries from both government and private facilities have been uploaded on the central government's portal.

What about the task forces?

Haryana has already constituted a steering and task force committees for the vaccination programme. The meetings of both the committees headed by the state’s Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Health) are scheduled to be held in the coming week. District Task Forces meetings have already been completed for 17 districts while five remaining districts shall complete the meetings soon.

What is the state’s preparedness for cold chain spaces?

Username and passwords have successfully been created for all district and state admins, which is required to conduct mock sessions regarding storage preparedness. Haryana has one State Vaccine Store (SVS), four regional stores and 22 district vaccine stores besides 659 cold chain points. Allocation of extra cold chain equipment like deep freezers and ice lined refrigerators have been received from the Centre. Directives for creating extra spaces for dry stock and cold chain spaces have already been issued to all the districts.

