What is Dearness Allowance and how does it impact the economy?

The Union Cabinet decided on Wednesday to hike the Dearness Allowance (or DA) that it pays its current employees and existing pensioners by 5 percentage points. Accordingly, 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners will henceforth receive 17% of their basic salary as DA instead of 12%.

What is the DA?

DA is provided by the government to its employees to cushion the impact of the rising cost of living. Inflation (or rate of increase in prices) eats away the buying power of money.

For instance, if the annual inflation is 5% then it means that a commodity that cost Rs 100 in the first year, would cost Rs 105 in the second. If the salary is Rs 100, an employee would be able to buy the full commodity in the first year but in the second year, the same Rs 100 salary would not be enough to buy the commodity, which costs Rs 105, thanks to the inflation rate. It is to compensate for this gap that the government pays DA to its employees.

How is it calculated?

The government typically uses the All India Consumer Price Index-based inflation rate as a broad marker to arrive at the DA. For greater effectiveness, the DA is revised twice a year.

How will it impact the economy?

An increase in DA provides additional money in the hands of the government employees. However, its impact would depend on whether (and to what degree) employees use this money to spend or simply save it in their bank accounts. If all the additional money is spent, it will have a positive impact on the sagging consumption demand. Given that deposit rates on short-term savings are being cut, additional money in the hands of people would most likely be spent instead of being saved. But even if all this money is simply kept in the banks, it will help the economy by bolstering the flow of funds to the banking system.

However, there is a downside as well. This money will come out of government coffers. To the extent that this will hit the resources available with the government, it will constrain economic activity. For example, under the current circumstances, when government is finding it difficult to raise revenues, an additional outgo for DA will either make the government borrow money from the market – thus leaving less money to be lent to private businessmen and businesswomen – or it will come as the cost of some other expenditure such as the spending that could have made more roads or schools. So the overall impact of the DA depends on a lot of factors.