What is 5G trial & why is it important for Indian telcos?

The Department of Telecommunications on Tuesday allowed private telcos Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm and Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) and well as state-run telco Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) to start trials for 5G technology as well as its applications in various sectors. The trials will last for 6 months for now.

Why are the trials for 5G technology important for telcos?

5G or fifth generation is the latest upgrade in the long-term evolution mobile broadband networks. 5G mainly works in 3 bands, namely low, mid and high-frequency spectrum — all of which have their uses and limitations. The telecom market in India is left with only three private telcos, with the rest having surrendered to the low returns on investments over the years. Apart from the private telecommunication companies, the two state-run companies, MTNL and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited have also survived but are making losses.

In order to increase their average revenue per user, it is pertinent for telcos to start offering the new 5G technology as soon as possible. For that, however, they will have to conduct trials in a variety of circumstances, including in semi-urban and rural areas, which remains an untapped market for them. Apart from the telcos, it is also important that the government be ready to roll out the new technology as soon as possible.

What will 5G trials in India entail for now?

In the initial phase, these trials will be for 6 months, including a 2-month period for procurement and setting up of the equipment. In these 6 months, telcos will be required to test their set up in urban areas, semi-urban areas as well as rural areas.

During this period, the telcos will be provided with experimental spectrum in various bands, such as the mid-band of 3.2 GHz to 3.67 GHz, the millimeter wave band of 24.25 GHz to 28.5 GHz, and others.