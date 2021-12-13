Explained: What Indian women voters want

At a time when the Samajwadi Party and (BJP) are stitching together alliances with smaller regional parties in an effort to consolidate their support base among various castes and communities, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is aiming to mobilise women voters in Uttar Pradesh. With this aim, she released what is being described as the “pink manifesto”. On paper, the strategy appears to be sound. Unlike the SP and BSP, which have Yadavs and Dalits respectively as their core support base, the Congress is left with hardly any such base and needs to think out of the box to re-establish itself in UP politics, where nearly half the voters are women.

The pink manifesto, dedicated entirely to women, is divided into six sections: self-respect, dignity, self-reliance, education, safety and health. The Congress also proposes to give a scooter and a mobile phone to class 12 girls and an enhanced salary of Rs 10,000 to ASHA workers if it is voted to power. Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi had announced the party would give 40% of its tickets to women candidates in the UP Assembly elections next year.

These announcements cannot bring immediate electoral gains to the Congress in 2022, given its extremely poor support base at present. In recent elections, barring the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress vote share has failed to reach two digits. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the Congress, contesting in alliance with the SP, polled 6.2%; in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it polled 6.3%. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, its vote share was merely 7.4%. It would be a herculean task for any party to bounce back after such dismal performances in successive elections (Table 1).

The announcements, however, raise important questions, which a large number of women voters in India have strong opinions on, but which are rarely addressed in the public domain. They also have the potential to change the nature of politics in India. Parties need to plan for giving more tickets to women candidates as, contrary to popular perception, a sizeable number of Indian women want to contest elections and also vote for women candidates.

Women in politics

The findings of a survey among women voters spread across the country, conducted by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), indicate that all else being equal, a sizeable number of women would like to vote for a woman candidate (58%) rather than a male candidate (12%) contesting from the same constituency (Chart 1).

So, the Congress’s decision to give 40% of its tickets to women may help in increasing its support base, although it may not be enough to bring it into the contest.

The findings also suggest that 28% of Indian women want to make a career in politics. This opinion is shared among women across locality and social groups. Women living in big cities are more inclined to join politics than those living in smaller towns, but a sizeable number of rural women too are interested in doing so (Table 2).

Women’s issues

The reason why a large number of Indian women prefer voting for a woman candidate rather than a male one, everything else being equal, is their strong belief that women legislators can take care of women’s interests better than men. The Lok Sabha elected in 2019 has the highest number of women MPs, a large number of them from the Trinamool Congress and Biju Janata Dal, both of which had fielded a sizeable number of women candidates. It is difficult to assess whether a greater presence of women members in Parliament has made any difference in discussion and legislation related to women’s issues in the current government, but there is a shared belief among women voters that women legislators can take care of the interest of women better than men in Parliament and the Assemblies. In the survey, 47% of women voters held this opinion while 14% disagree. This view, too, is shared across localities and social groups (Table 3).

Possibility of positive change

There is also a shared view among women voters that a greater presence of women in the legislature at national and state levels will bring about a positive change in the country, besides helping in drawing the attention of the attention of Parliament and the Assemblies towards issues concerning women (Table 4).

Due to the low number of women in Parliament, some important issues concerning women are not given proper attention.

The decision of the Congress has certainly set a positive agenda, even if it does not help the party electorally in 2022. It’s time for political parties to take note of these issues and take corrective measures. The BJD in Odisha and the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal took the initiative and gave tickets to a large number of women candidates in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and many of them got elected to Lok Sabha. The Congress has shown signs of following in the BJD’s and TMC’s footsteps; at least, this is what it has promised for the UP elections next year. It remains to be seen whether other political parties will follow suit in coming elections.

