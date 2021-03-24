Explained: What increase in taxable Provident Fund limit means to you

The government proposal states tax will be on the interest income on the contribution exceeding Rs 5 lakh in the previous year. (File Photo)

In a major relief to a large number of middle to high-income earners, the government doubled the limit of provident fund contribution on which interest income will remain non-taxable. While in the Budget 2021-22, the finance minister had proposed to tax interest income on own contribution of employees exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh a year, the government in its amendments to the Finance Bill 2021, proposed to raise the limit to Rs 5 lakh. This will be applicable for all contributions beginning April 1, 2021.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

What is the amendment?

In the budget proposal last month, the government proposed “to restrict tax exemption for the interest income earned on the employees’ contribution to various provident fund to the annual contribution of Rs 2.5 lakh.”

As there was a demand from various corners to increase the cap for tax benefit, the government has proposed to double the limit of contribution from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for tax-exempt interest income.

In the Finance Bill 2021, the government brought an amendment to the effect that read, “Provided further that if the contribution by such person is in a fund in which there is no contribution by the employer of such person, the provisions of the first proviso shall have the effect as if for the words ‘two lakh and fifty thousand rupees’, the words ‘five lakh rupees’ had been substituted.”

Also in Explained | Sebi relaxes valuation norms for AT1 bonds: reasons why, and likely impact

What does it mean?

This means that if an individual’s own contribution to the employees’ provident fund in a month is up to Rs 41,666 (Rs 5 lakh in a year), there will be no tax on the interest income. However, if the contribution exceeds that, then interest income on additional contribution will be taxed. This means that individuals having monthly basic salary of over Rs 3,47,216 will now get impacted by the move as their annual EPF contributions (at the rate of 12 per cent of basic salary) would exceed Rs 5 lakh.

So, if an individual contributes Rs 12 lakh in a year, the tax will be applicable on interest income on Rs 7 lakh (Rs 12 lakh -Rs 5 lakh). While the interest income on Rs 7 lakh would amount to Rs 59,500 (at EPF interest rate of 8.5 per cent), the tax payable on the same would be Rs 18,450 (at marginal tax rate of 30 per cent).

What levels of income get protected?

The decision to increase the cap on EPF contributions that will have tax exempt interest income will ensure that individuals earning annual basic salary of up to Rs 41.66 lakh or total salary of around Rs 83 lakh (if basic is 50 per cent of CTC) or even more. Thus, it will cover almost 99 per cent of the population.

📣 JOIN NOW 📣: The Express Explained Telegram Channel

Will it affect the interest income on your existing corpus?

The government proposal clearly states that the tax will be on the interest income on the contribution exceeding Rs 5 lakh in a previous year. This means that the aggregate corpus (till March 31, 2021) and interest income on that will not get impacted. The tax will be limited on the contribution in excess of Rs 5 lakh beginning April 1, 2021.

What should you do?

While almost 99 per cent of the individuals will continue to benefit, those among the high net worth individuals whose contribution will fall in the taxable bracket can look at some options. Investors who are not comfortable with debt or equity mutual funds and are willing to pay tax at marginal tax rate on the interest income (on additional contribution) could still go for high contribution in provident fund. However, those who are comfortable investing in mutual funds can got for AAA-rated debt schemes or diversified large-cap funds for more tax-efficient long-term gains. While long-term capital gains tax (after 12-months) for equity schemes stands at 10 per cent for gains above Rs 1 lakh, the long-term tax on debt funds is 20 per cent with indexation benefit.

So for tax efficiency purposes and better returns, it is advisable to stop the voluntary contribution to PF if it exceeds Rs 5 lakh in a year, as the interest income will get taxed at a marginal tax rate.

Also, since interest rates are on a decline, many feel that going forward, the government may reduce the interest offering on EPF and so your corpus may fetch lower return. While tax-free interest of 8.5 per cent is the best one can get, once it starts getting taxed at 30 per cent, the post-tax returns fall sharply to 5.86 per cent. And if the rates were to fall to 8 per cent, the return would drop further to 5.5 per cent.

Why did the government propose to tax interest income on EPF?

Justifying its move in February, the government stated that it had found instances where some employees were contributing huge amounts to these funds and getting the tax benefit. With an aim to exclude HNIs from the benefit of high tax-free interest income on their large contributions, the government proposed to impose a threshold limit of contribution at Rs 2.5 lakh for tax exemption. It has now, however, been raised to Rs 5 lakh.

On the move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, last month, said “This fund is actually for the benefit of the workers, and workers are not going to be affected by it… it is only for big-ticket money which comes into it because it has tax benefits and also (is) assured about 8 per cent return. You find huge amounts, some to the extent of Rs 1 crore also being put into this each month. For somebody who puts Rs 1 crore into this fund each month, what should be his salary. So, for him to give both tax concessions and also an assured 8 per cent return, we thought this is probably not comparable with an employee with about Rs 2 lakh.”

How many people invest higher amounts?

According to sources in the know of the matter, while there are more than 4.5 crore contributors’ accounts to EPF, more than 1.23 lakh accounts belonging to HNIs contribute large sums to their EPF accounts every month. According to estimates, the total contribution of these HNI accounts for FY’2018-19 was Rs 62,500 crore (which comes to an average of Rs 50.8 lakh per contributor).