Explained: What happened in Madhya Pradesh Assembly session

Madhya Pradesh Speaker N P Prajapati Monday adjourned the Assembly within an hour of the commencement of proceedings. The first day of the Budget Session was being keenly watched to see whether he would order a floor test for the Kamal Nath government to prove its majority.

Citing the coronavirus outbreak, however, the Speaker adjourned proceedings till March 26. The state Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and General Administration, Govind Singh, had moved a motion to adjourn the Assembly.

Barring BJP MLAs, the Speaker, Chief Minister and Congress MLAs were wearing masks in the House today.

Ahead of the session, the Speaker had advised MLAs to uphold the rule of law so that the “dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected.”

During the brief session, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava read out the Governor’s letter to the Chief Minister, recommending a floor test as the government was in minority. Speaker Prajapati clarified that the correspondence was between the Governor and the CM.

Meanwhile, earlier this morning, the BJP said it would wait for the Speaker’s decision before taking its next step. “The situation is under assessment. We are awaiting the Speaker’s decision. After assessing the situation we will take a decision at the appropriate time,” a leader told The Indian Express when asked whether the party would move Supreme Court.

