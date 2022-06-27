Explained: What are the grounds on which Eknath Shinde, rebel MLAs are seeking relief from Supreme Court

The political battle in Maharashtra has now reached the Supreme Court, which will hear pleas filed by the rebel Eknath Shinde group against the disqualification notice issued by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to Shinde and 15 other MLAs supporting him.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala will hear the pleas on Monday (June 27).

The background of the petitions

Shinde, who has approached the apex court along with MLA Bharat Gogawale, has also sought a stay on the effect and operation of the disqualification notices issued on June 25.

They have also challenged the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as leader of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party (SSLP), replacing Shinde, and have asked for security for families of MLAs supporting Shinde.

On June 21, Zirwal, who belongs to the NCP, recognised Ajay Choudhary as leader of the SSLP and rejected Eknath Shinde’s claim on the post.

He also approved Shiv Sena’s application for appointing its MLA Sunil Prabhu as party Chief Whip in the Assembly, rejecting the rebel camp’s plea to appoint Gogawale to the post.

On June 25, disqualification notices were served on 16 rebel MLAs who the Shiv Sena said did not attend a party meeting convened by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The 16 MLAs from the rebel camp were given 48 hours until Monday, June 27, to respond, failing which action would be initiated against them.

Shinde, in his plea, has claimed that Zirwal, who is from the NCP, cannot act on the disqualification petition against the 16 MLAs because a separate notice of resolution seeking Zirwal’s removal is already pending.

Shinde’s key arguments before the SC

* Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal has acted in a “biased manner”

Shinde has argued that Zirwal, who is taking decisions as Deputy Speaker since the post of Speaker is vacant since February 2021, is an MLA belonging to the NCP. Ordinarily, a member who has been elected as Speaker or Deputy Speaker resigns from the membership of his political party, but that has not happened in this case.

The post of the Assembly speaker fell vacant after Nana Patole of the Congress resigned from the post and became president of the Maharashtra Congress.

The rebel camp argues that since Zirwal’s party (NCP) is supporting the “minority faction” of the Shiv Sena (that is still with Chief Minister Thackeray), his actions are “biased, based on mala fide and considerations totally against constitutional principles and to help his political party”.

This is in a situation where he is, in fact, supposed to decide issues objectively. Therefore, the plea says, the petitioner “does not expect justice at all from Zirwal, who, it seems, is bent upon acting on the directions of the leaders opposed to the Petitioner (Shinde) and his colleagues”.

* Ajay Choudhary’s appointment as leader of the SSLP has been made by the minority faction of the Shiv Sena, and is, therefore, “illegal”.

Referring to Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1986, the petition claims that Choudhary’s appointment was “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.

Shinde has stated that Choudhary’s appointment as leader of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party (SSLP) was made by a “minority faction” of MLAs, and that Zirwal cannot ratify it.

He has said that despite being from the minority faction of SSLP, Choudhary and Prabhu unlawfully made a petition to the Deputy Speaker under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, based on which the 16 MLAs received notices.

* The disqualification notice is in “utter disregard” of the Supreme Court ruling of 2016

Shinde has sought a stay on the operation of the disqualification notices, claiming that Zirwal, who is from the NCP, cannot act on the petition against the 16 MLAs because a separate notice of resolution seeking Zirwal’s removal was already pending.

Shinde has stated that the notice to move a resolution for removal of Zirwal as Deputy Speaker, under Article 179 (c) of the Constitution of India and Rule 11 of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rules, was submitted on June 21.

The petition has referred to the judgment passed by the Supreme Court in 2016 in ‘Nabam Rebia & Bamang Felix v. Deputy Speaker, Arunachal Legislative Assembly’ case, wherein the apex court had held that if the Speaker faces a motion for his own removal first, both the constitutional provisions under the Tenth Schedule and Article 179 (c) would have their “independent operational space preserved”.

The apex Court had held in that case: “…We are therefore of the view, that constitutional purpose and constitutional harmony would be maintained and preserved, if a Speaker refrains from adjudication of a petition for disqualification under the Tenth Schedule, whilst his own position, as Speaker, is under challenge.”

Ultimately, the apex court had ruled that it would be “constitutionally impermissible” for a Speaker to adjudicate upon disqualification petitions under the Tenth Schedule, while a motion of resolution for his own removal from Office of Speaker is pending.

In light of this, the rebel camp has claimed that the petition for disqualification of 16 MLAs was submitted to Zirwal after the notice for moving a resolution for his own removal was given, and therefore, the Deputy Speaker’s decision was in “utter disregard” of the 2016 SC ruling, and was, therefore, “non-maintainable”.

* The 48-hour period given to respond to the disqualification plea is against the Assembly’s Rules

Shinde in his plea has referred to Rule 7(3)(b) of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on grounds of Defection) Rules, 1986, and said that the persons who are sought to be disqualified are entitled to at least a 7-day period (further extendable) to submit their reply on the disqualification petition.

Such a period is curtailed by granting merely 48 hours, as per the notice issued on June 25, says the plea.

The rebels have claimed that the stipulated Rules were “completely bypassed” by Zirwal, and the same is “nothing but an eyewash to put a façade of compliance of the rules”.

“Disqualification notice is classic example of Deputy Speaker acting hand in glove with Government in an attempt to hastily disqualify the Petitioner along with other supporters,” says the plea.