Explained: What Franklin Templeton winding up credit funds means to investors

Headquarters of Franklin Resources Inc., parent company of money management unit Franklin Templeton, is seen in San Mateo, California. (Bloomberg Photo: Noah Berger) Headquarters of Franklin Resources Inc., parent company of money management unit Franklin Templeton, is seen in San Mateo, California. (Bloomberg Photo: Noah Berger)

On Thursday, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, the ninth largest mutual fund in the country, announced that they have decided to wind up six yield-oriented managed credit funds with effect from April 23, 2020.

The six schemes — Franklin India low duration fund, dynamic accrual fund, credit risk fund, short term income plan, ultra short bond fund and income opportunities fund — have combined assets under management of around Rs 28,000 crore. This accounts for more than 25 per cent of the total assets under management (Rs 116,322 crore) of Franklin Templeton MF in India.

As there has been severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the fund house said it took the decision in order to protect value for investors via a managed sale of the portfolio.

What does it mean for investors?

Winding up the scheme essentially means that the fund house will first liquidate the assets in the scheme and then return the money to the investors. In the current market situation, it will be tough to find a buyer for the low rated assets that the schemes have in their portfolio.

Will it affect other schemes of the fund house?

The fund house said all other funds managed by Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund in India – equity, debt and hybrid – are unaffected by this decision. So, the winding up of the scheme will have a limited impact on the investors of these schemes.

A motorcylist passes in front of the Franklin Templeton Investments building in Hyderabad. (Bloomberg Photo: Adeel Halim)

What are credit funds?

Credit risk funds are debt funds that play on high risk-high reward. While higher rated bonds of companies are more secure and offer lower interest rates, credit risk funds generally invest in lower rated bonds which offer higher return but also carry a higher risk. By definition, credit funds invest 65 per cent of the portfolio in bonds that are AA rated or below.

Why are they risky?

If the external environment is good, such as an economy witnessing higher growth rate, and there are no undue pressure of liquidity, then credit funds that have exposure to even companies with weaker balance sheet do well as the chances of default are less. However, when there is stress in the economy and companies are finding it tough to raise funds and continue with their business, companies with weaker balance sheet and high leverage are the first to default.

This is where the fund managers expertise comes into play and he has to diversify both on the asset (portfolio) and liability side (retail and institutional investors) so that there is no concentration risk. Experts say that while Franklin Templeton had concentration risk in its portfolio, several credit funds in India managed by other fund houses have done well as they have significantly diversified both on asset and the liability side. So even if one paper defaults it does not impact the entire scheme.

