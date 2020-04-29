What extra care should I take if I visited a COVID-19 high-risk area?

Shopping during relaxation of lockdown in Shimla. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar) Shopping during relaxation of lockdown in Shimla. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar)

MUCH AS the outbreak is keeping many people indoors, there are some professionals such as doctors and police who need to go to their workplace. Besides, everyone needs to visit the grocer for essentials at one point. If they feel this brought them close to a person possibly infected with COVID-19, what extra precautions should they take?

First, it is not necessary that a COVID-19 patient will always infect everyone who came close to them. Second, to know if they did, the newly infected has to develop symptoms, which not everyone does. But if one does begin to feel unwell, the Health Ministry advises self-isolation by staying at home. Do that even with mild symptoms such as headache, low-grade fever and slight runny nose, until you recover.

If you develop fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, seek medical advice promptly; this may be due to a respiratory infection or other serious condition. Call the healthcare provider in advance and tell them of any recent travel or contact with travellers, so that the provider can quickly direct you to the right health facility, the Ministry advises.

Without symptoms, the usual guidelines apply. If you went out to buy or collect supplies, then wear a mask. Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based handrub, or wash them with soap and water. Both of these are known to kill viruses that may be on your hands; they destroy the fatty envelope that characterises viruses.

While outdoors, maintain at least 1 metre distance from others — especially if someone is coughing or sneezing. It is widely accepted that the novel coronavirus spreads itself through droplets, which are released in abundance when someone coughs or sneezes.

