What are Rythu Bharosa Kendras that are being visited by an Ethiopian delegation?

An Ethiopian delegation led by the country’s Agricultural Minister Dr Meles Mekonen Yimer is in Andhra Pradesh (AP) to study the first-of-its kind Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), which have been set up by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The delegation met the CM on Wednesday (October 12), who explained the RBK model and offered to share the operational know-how. The Ethiopian delegation will also meet officials from agriculture and horticulture departments to understand how they work.

Officials said that Ethiopia has shown keen interest in the RBKs. Since the country wants to increase its agriculture output, it seeks to improve the quantity and quality of yields, reduce production costs, and provide newer skills to it’s farmers. The delegation, before calling on the CM, visited the integrated call centre at Gannavaram and RBK at Gandigunta village in Yuyyuru mandal of Krishna district.

What are Rythu Bharosa Kendras?

Set up for the first time in the country, the RBKs are unique seeds-to-sales, single-window service centres for farmers that have been set up across the state.

They are a one-stop solution to all farmers’ needs and grievances. RBKs sell pre-tested quality seeds, certified fertilisers and animal feed. Farmers can purchase or hire farm equipment, and even sell their produce at the prevailing MSP in the RBKs.

Touted as role models for the country, agriculture and horticulture officials manning the RBKs also provide services like soil testing and make recommendations — on which crops to sow, and quantity and type of fertiliser to be used. The state government also pays crop insurance, procures grains and makes payments to farmers through the RBKs.

Have the RBKs proved to be helpful to farmers?

RBKs facilitate interaction between farmers, agriculture scientists, and agriculture extension officers right at the village level. Apart from providing services and items for sale, RBK officials demonstrate new farm equipment and provide training to farmers.

Based on inputs provided by officials after soil testing and weather conditions, many farmers have changed their cropping patterns and benefited immensely, according to the state Agriculture Department. The RBKs have been responsible for elimination of spurious seeds and uncertified and dangerous fertilisers, which can cause crop damage and failures.

Over 10,700 RBKs — multi-functional kiosks with digital Aadhar authentication equipment — have been set up across the state. The RBKs, staffed by agriculture and horticulture graduates, help farmers decide the crops they should cultivate in a scientific manner.

They also assist in selling their produce at MSPs, through supporting systems of e-cropping, geo-tagging, and the CM App through which payments are made to farmers. CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who floated the RBK concept says it is a game-changer for Andhra Pradesh’s farmers.

The Centre has recently nominated the RBK concept for the Food and Agriculture Organisation’s “Champion’’ award. Officials say several agrarian countries are expressing interest in understanding the RBK concept and seek to implement it in their countries.

What will the Ethiopian delegation do?

The Ethiopian delegation will visit several RBKs and understand how they function. They will likely sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government and Centre to transfer the know-how, while AP officials will provide training to Ethiopian officials on operation of RBKs, and share knowledge about the farming systems in the state.

An AP delegation led by Agricultural Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Agricultural Commissioner C H Hari Kiran, AP Seeds Development Corporation MD Dr G Sekhar Babu, and others may visit Ethiopia to study the prevailing farming conditions there and make suggestions.

What is the Integrated Call Centre which the Ethiopian delegation visited?

The call centre established at Gannavaram was set up in March of 2021 to address farmers grievances. Experts from various fields manning the call centre will assist the farmers.

Suggestions and advice will be given to farmers on agriculture and related areas like horticulture, sericulture, veterinary, fisheries and marketing related technical queries will be addressed. This call centre in Gannavaram has several scientists and 30 experienced call centre executives. All these executives are either B.Sc or M.Sc agriculture graduates with four to eight years of field experience.