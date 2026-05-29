Amit Shah calls for demolition of illegal structures within 15 km of border: What are the BSF’s powers?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (May 26) directed authorities to strictly enforce a ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards illegal constructions within 15 kilometres of the country’s borders and demolish all such structures.

Shah was at an event near the international border in Rajasthan’s Bikaner. He said that the Border Security Force (BSF) must strengthen its preparedness by maintaining constant vigilance against illegal smuggling, infiltration, and cross-border activities.

He also highlighted the Centre’s 2021 decision to expand the BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km from the border. Despite the change, why did the call for demolition concern a smaller range? We explain.

What are the BSF’s powers?

The BSF was created after the enactment of the Border Security Force Act in September 1968. It is meant to secure India’s borders with its neighbouring nations and is empowered to arrest, search and seize under several laws.