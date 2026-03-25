Cloud over 60.06 lakh voters: The many unanwered questions around West Bengal SIR

Uncertainty continues for 60.06 lakh electors of West Bengal who were flagged by an unprecedented process that included the appointment of micro-observers by the Election Commission to review the decisions taken by the statutory authorities, following which, the Supreme Court ordered judicial officers to decide on the eligibility of such cases last month.

This entire process has been peculiar to West Bengal, though the EC conducted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in eight other states and three Union Territories at the same time. In the other states, apart from Uttar Pradesh, the final electoral rolls were published in February. The electors in those states, including poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Kerala, had clarity on whether they were on the rolls or not. The data on the number of names added and deleted was also shared by the respective state Chief Electoral Officers.

Though the EC Monday published the supplementary lists of those cases cleared by the judicial officers so far, there are still many unanswered questions. The EC is yet to respond to a request for comment from The Indian Express.

Here’s what the EC is yet to reveal and how that impacts the electors in question:

1. How many electors have been cleared and deleted

The PDFs of the first supplementary lists were uploaded by the EC on its ECINET portal and app on Monday night. The lists are in two separate documents – one titled “Adjudication Supplementary List No. 1”, and the second, “Adjudication Deleted List No. 1”. Both these lists are available booth-wise. The EC or West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal’s office is yet to reveal how many electors are included in the first supplementary list and how many have been deleted across the state. With the data yet to be released, there is no clarity for political parties and candidates as to how many electors remain on the rolls.

2. How many electors are still under adjudication

On Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress alleged that electors who had been cleared and were on the final electoral roll published on February 28 were now being shown as “under adjudication” on the ECINET portal.

“Yesterday, an alarming situation came to light. The Voter’s Services Portal of the Election Commission showed the entire electorate of Bengal as ‘Under Adjudication’. This triggered widespread panic, anxiety, and distress among the people. Although the issue was later resolved, it once again highlights the serious technical glitches and faulty software used by the Commission, a system that has also come under scrutiny from the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” the TMC said in a post on X on Wednesday.

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The EC is yet to respond to the allegation or reveal how many electors remain under adjudication. With polling in West Bengal scheduled for April 23 and April 29, the electoral rolls will be frozen on the last day for nominations, April 6 and April 9, respectively. This means that for an elector to be added back to the rolls, the appeal has to be filed at least seven days before the last day of making nominations, that is, before March 30 and April 2, respectively. As electors await clarity on their status and for the next instalments of the supplementary lists to be published, time is running out for filing appeals.