The absence of jobs and the distress in the agrarian sector are among the issues that will have the greatest resonance as the Lok Sabha elections approach.

Advertising

What is the nature of these crises that India faces, and how are they likely to impact the elections?

Watch this special session with The Indian Express’s Chief of National Bureau Ravish Tewari and Rural Affairs Editor Harish Damodaran, in conversation with Yogendra Yadav.

Event will begin at 6.30 pm