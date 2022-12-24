Vox Populi, Vox Dei: Why Elon Musk may not be fully right about how he uses this phrase

Since billionaire Elon Musk purchased Twitter and became its CEO in October 2022, important decisions on its functioning have been made at a dizzying pace.

These include changes to Twitter’s verification system, the return of former US President Donald Trump to the platform and whether or not Musk himself should step down as the CEO. For the last two issues, Musk has made decisions via Twitter polls. Twitter polls are a simple feature available to all Twitter users, allowing a person to ask a question, create options and have other users vote on it. The person generating the poll can decide its duration – from a few minutes to a few days – after which the results are publicly visible.

Particularly when poll results have been followed with Twitter implementing said policy, Musk replies to said results saying “Vox populi, vox Dei”. When a 58 percent majority voted yes to the idea of him leaving the CEO position, many users noted his lack of a swift response, reminding him, “Vox populi, vox Dei”.

Vox Populi, Vox Dei — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

“The voice of people is the voice of God”

This is a Latin phrase that translates as “the voice of the people is the voice of God”, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. It is used to refer to the legitimacy of popular sentiment.

At first glance, the saying confirms what Musk has declared as his intention behind buying Twitter: having it serve as a global public square where everyone can participate in conversations. And so, if voting is conducted in such a space, its results would be democratic in the most direct way – indeed the voice of God, the infallible.

However, many have pointed out that Musk’s usage does not reveal the full meaning of the phrase, either as used by Musk or originally intended.

Voice of the people or the voice of the mob?

Advertisement

The Merriam-Webster website says, “Many people think that this expression means that the people are always right, but it really implies that the will of the masses—right or wrong—is often irresistible.”

Others have pointed to the first appearance of the phrase in a quote by the 9th-century English scholar Alcuin, who said, “Nec audiendi qui solent dicere, Vox populi, vox Dei, quum tumultuositas vulgi semper insaniae proxima sit”, translated as, “And those people should not be listened to, who keep saying the voice of the people is the voice of God since the riotousness of the crowd is always very close to madness.”

Alcuin’s words imply that while democracy may be a virtue, it can also be deeply lacking. Just because an idea is supported by many people and has the force of numbers, it may not be the most logical or sound decision. This is relevant, especially in the contemporary era, where majoritarianism has become increasingly pervasive in political and social life .

Advertisement

Interestingly, when it came to the question of Musk stepping down as CEO, he tweeted: “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.” But as Alcuin said, how can a statement tame the “madness and chaos” that often follows a crowd?

Who are the “people”?

Whether random people should be allowed to vote to decide Twitter’s fate is linked to a long-standing debate about the idea of democracy itself – should the privilege of voting rest with only those informed and aware enough to make a particular choice?

This idea that only some people should be allowed to vote reeks of elitism. That notwithstanding, soon after the CEO poll, Musk said Twitter will only allow accounts with a blue tick to vote on changes to policy after a user said only the views of those with “skin in the game” should matter. After Musk’s takeover, those willing to pay a monthly fee can obtain tick marks.