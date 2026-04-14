The I-PAC ‘modus operandi’: 6 key allegations by ED against director Vinesh Chandel

Seeking custody of I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel, who was arrested on Monday, the Enforcement Directorate alleged that searches conducted earlier this month at premises linked to the firm and its associates uncovered incriminating documents and digital evidence related to financial transactions and election expenditure, without naming any political party.

ED said similar documents were also found at the office of a “political party” and the material evidence establishes improper accounting practices, bifurcation of receipts, and the existence of unaccounted transactions.

Chandel, who holds a 33 per cent stake in the company, was arrested by ED Monday in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged coal smuggling. ED has alleged that the political consultancy firm was involved in laundering proceeds of crime to the tune of crores of rupees and the amount detected so far is about Rs 50 crore.

Also Read | I-PAC laundered Rs 50 crore, director Vinesh Chandel sent to 10-day custody: ED Chandel was produced at Patiala House Courts late at night and the court granted 10 days of ED custody. Here are the key allegations made by ED in its remand before the court to get Chandel’s custody: 1. Probe revealed I-PAC adopted a modus operandi of splitting receipts between banking channels and unaccounted cash components, including funds received from political parties. “Documentary evidence, such as references to 50 per cent cheque, establishes that only part of the payments were recorded through formal channels, while the remaining portion was received in cash, thereby generating unaccounted funds. These funds were further utilised for election-related expenditure and other purposes, including influencing public perception,” ED has alleged. Story continues below this ad 2. Probe has also revealed that I-PAC also introduced an amount of Rs 13.50 crore into its books in the guise of unsecured, interest-free loans from Ramasethu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd during the financial year 2019-20 and 2020-21. The alleged entity is neither a bank nor an NBFC, and no loan agreement, collateral security, due diligence, or repayment terms were in place. “Statements of Directors and key managerial personnel confirm that such transactions lacked any commercial rationale. The so-called loan was arranged through persons not formally associated with the company, and decisions were taken at the instance of such outsiders, thereby demonstrating that the transaction was a sham and merely a facade to introduce unaccounted funds into the company’s accounts and conceal their true source and nature,” the agency has said. Also Read | ED conducts searches at premises linked to I-PAC in Bengal coal smuggling case 3. Investigation has revealed that I-PAC raised bogus invoices to justify receipt of funds from multiple third-party entities without rendering any actual consultancy or professional services. “These transactions were deliberately structured to provide a colour of legitimacy to otherwise illicit funds and were used for layering and integration of proceeds of crime into the formal financial system. Substantial amounts were credited to the accounts of I-PAC from various entities without any genuine business purpose, thereby establishing that the company acted as a conduit for routing funds,” ED alleged. Story continues below this ad 4. Evidence on record establishes that the proceeds of crime were systematically layered and routed through banking channels, while the unaccounted cash component was utilised through informal channels, including hawala transactions.