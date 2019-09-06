VIDEO | Chandrayaan-2 Moon landing: All your questions answered

A month-and-half after it took off from the launch pad at Sriharikota, traversing a distance of over 3,84,000 km, Chandrayaan-2 is ready to face its moment of truth. If Chandrayaan-2 is successful, it will be India’s first soft landing on the moon’s surface. Only the US, the former USSR and China have been successful in landing humans or machines on the moon surface. (Click here to read LIVE Updates on the Chandrayaan-2 Moon Landing)

Later tonight, its lander module, called Vikram, which has already detached itself from the main spacecraft and has been moving independently for the last three days, will begin the final descent to the moon’s surface from the nearest point in its current orbit, which is just 35 km in vertical distance.