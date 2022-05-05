Explained: Why veterans did not receive their pensions for April

More than 58,000 veterans did not receive their pensions for the month of April, prompting the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Wednesday to intervene and ensure the money was disbursed immediately. The issue came to light after several people, including many Generals, took to social media.

Why did such a situation arise, and what is the remedy being sought for preventing a recurrence in future? The Indian Express explains:

Why didn’t veterans receive their pension in April?

The MoD said 58,275 veterans did not receive their pensions for April as they had failed to submit life certificates on the SPARSH platform, the cut-off date for which was March 31. These certificates, now mandatory, were supposed to be submitted by November 2021, but the date had been extended due to Covid-19.

On Wednesday, the ministry directed the Defence Accounts Department to immediately disburse the money so it would be credited to their bank accounts the same evening (May 4).

What is SPARSH?

SPARSH stands for System for Pension Administration (Raksha). It is a new method of pension distribution which has been introduced as a part of modernisation of the Ministry of Defence and the Department of Defence Accounts. Under this system, the pension is directly credited to the bank account of the pensioner, and the role of the bank as a mediator and a commission agent has been removed. This results in substantial financial savings for the government. This is as per the government’s vision for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), says the MoD.

Also in Explained | The meaning and context of the Air Chief’s remarks on short, intense conflicts

What are the veterans’ complaints about SPRASH?

Veterans have numerous complaints about this new method of pension disbursement, and many complain of not being able to get accurate information from it.

There are complaints about not being able to upload documents to it. Some people say the reminders to submit documentation were received very late, which caused their pension to be stopped.

There are complaints about wrong salary/pension details uploaded on the platform, and no clarity on why there are differences in the data.

A retired General claimed he had not seen his monthly pension slip since September 2021.

Veterans have pointed out that if retired officers are facing so many difficulties in migrating to this new online method, then what would be the plight of jawans and JCOs, who may not be as technologically savvy.

There are also concerns about the ability to access the online platform by those who live in remote areas and are unable to access internet.

Veterans say the old pension distribution method through banks was efficient and time tested, whereas the new one is complicated and has not been adequately tested before being implemented.

What does the Defence Ministry say about SPARSH?

The ministry states that SPARSH has been functioning adequately, and that it has been successfully disbursing pension to over five lakh pensioners (post 01.01.2016 retirees) , including 4.47 lakh pensioners who migrated from the old system till March 21, 2022.

There is a dedicated website (www.sparsh.defencepension.gov.in) which deals with queries relating to SPARSH, and there is also a dedicated helpline number (18001805325) which can be contacted during working hours.

The Defence Accounts Department says the move to a digital platform removes the need for pensioners to make multiple visits to pension offices. It also says it provides real-time tracking of grievances to provide timely solutions.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox