Friday, September 18, 2020
Quixplained: What discovery of phosphine gas in the atmosphere of Venus means

An international team of researchers have detected traces of phosphine gas in the atmosphere of Venus. What does this mean? Why is this discovery significant?

September 18, 2020
venus, life on venus, phosphine gas venus, venus news, venus life forms, venus extra terrestrial life, indian expressLife on Venus? Here's why the latest discovery by astronomers has triggered excitement.

Is there life on Venus? The idea was triggered recently after astronomers announced the discovery of phosphine gas in the atmosphere of the planet. Phosphine, a colourless but smelly gas, is known to be made only by some species of bacteria that survive in the absence of oxygen.

The international team of scientists reported traces of phosphine in concentration of approximately 20 parts per billion, thousands to millions of times more than what could otherwise be expected. Their findings were published in Nature Astronomy.

Could #Venus possible be hosting extraterrestrial life? Here's what we know about phosphine, the gas discovered in the atmosphere of Venus. It's too early to say whether there's life on Venus. Why is the latest discovery of the high concentration of phosphine exciting? What is the significance of the discovery?

