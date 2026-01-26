Let cars talk: What vehicle-to-vehicle communication is, and how it can prevent road accident fatalities

India ranks first in the world in total road accident fatalities, far ahead of second- and third-ranked countries: China accounts for just 36%, and the United States for 25%, of India’s road deaths

google-preferred-btn
carFor the V2V system, an On Board Unit (OBU) will be installed in cars so that the nearby vehicles can exchange information among vehicles wirelessly. (Photo: Reuters)

The government is planning to launch Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) safety technology to prevent road accident deaths and reduce traffic. In a meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee on January 22 in New Delhi, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said that the Department of Telecommunications has allocated 30 GHz radio frequency for the development of vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems, which will help reduce road accidents and fatalities.

V2V or vehicle-to-vehicle communication is a wireless technology that will enable the vehicles to communicate or talk with one another to share real-time information like speed, location, acceleration, braking, etc. It is the sub-category of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) and comes under the umbrella of the Intelligent Transport System.

The system is similar to the aviation sector technology, where aircraft broadcast their position, speed, altitude, and the nearby aircraft and ground stations receive it. While this system is fortified in the aviation sector across the world, the road sector is still evolving, and V2V is working in a few countries, mostly developed nations.

How will it work? 

According to the MoRTH officials, for the V2V system, an On Board Unit (OBU) will be installed in cars so that the nearby vehicles can exchange information among vehicles wirelessly. It will alert the driver about the black spots, obstacles, parked vehicles on roadsides, fog or any potential threats.

Usually, V2V systems have a range of 300 metres and can detect vehicles in this range. For instance, if a car applies brakes suddenly, the nearby vehicles will get an alert to slow down before seeing it. This will help in reducing crashes.

India ranks first in the world in total road accident fatalities, far ahead of second- and third-ranked countries: China accounts for just 36%, and the United States for 25%, of India’s road deaths.

MoRTH Secretary V Umashankar said that the OBUs will cost Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000, and this will be first installed in the new vehicles.

Story continues below this ad

“Vehicle-to-Vehicle communication systems are working in a few countries. This will have a significant impact on road safety. Many times, trucks and cars are parked on the roadside, and the speeding vehicles collide with them, which leads to casualties. We will be able to reduce such accidents, since OBU will automatically issue the warning,” said Umashankar in a press conference on January 8 after the annual meeting of transport ministers from all states and union territories.

When will it be rolled out?

The government has not yet announced any specific date for rolling out this system. However, it is MoRTH’s key initiative as part of its road safety program for the year. The secretary said that the Ministry is preparing a standard for it in collaboration with the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and a joint task force has been constituted with the telecom department.

“After the decision on the standards, we will issue a notification. Initially, the new vehicles will be required to install these on-board units. After that, the old vehicles will be fitted with this. Under the National Frequency Allocation Plan, the Department of Telecommunications will provide free spectrum. So the OEMs would be able to use this spectrum and get it installed in the vehicle. Our aim is to get it implemented this year,” said the MoRTH secretary.

What are the challenges?

The V2V system offers a solution for road accidents and managing traffic better. However, there are some limitations and privacy concerns as well. The frequency band allocated for the system might not support all the vehicles. It means that if information is miscommunicated, it can lead to accidents and fatalities.

Story continues below this ad

The other issue is that it will store a large amount of data about the vehicles, their location, details about the driver, etc., which puts the whole intelligent transport infrastructure at the potential risk of being misused. It would certainly require government regulations and rules to implement it.

Also in Explained | How will NHAI’s Network Survey Vehicles scour 20,000 km of highways for defects?

The cyber attack is another concern for this system. If an attacker gains complete control of the system, it can be misused to create a major security threat for the region.

Which are the countries use V2V?

The US is the leader in V2V communication system research and its implementation with strong regulation. Apart from this, some of the European countries like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, etc., are incorporating V2V into new vehicles and smart city projects.

Car models like the Volkswagen Golf 8 and the Cadillac models in the US come with the V2V tech safety system.

Story continues below this ad

China is another major adopter of V2V, and Japan has launched ITS connect programs, part of its smart vehicle initiatives, which provide real-time traffic signal data, blind spot warnings, and emergency vehicle alerts to drivers under the V2V system.

Like India, countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico, etc., are in early pilot stages to roll out V2V communication systems.

Dheeraj Mishra
Dheeraj Mishra

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries: Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development. What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations. Find all stories by Dheeraj Mishra here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Republic Day
Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, at R-Day Parade: History of the Army's animals wing
Republic Day
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2026: Three macro worries for the Finance Minister
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of presenting the Budget in 2023.
As China purges top military general, key theories around the extraordinary move
Zhang Youxia of China.
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Chhattisgarh Maoist Operation
11 injured jawans airlifted to Raipur after IED blasts in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur during anti-Maoist operation
sulaiman khan
10,000 kg ammonium nitrate seized ahead of Republic Day, biggest such haul in Rajasthan
Rang De Basanti
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla recently opened up about Amitabh Bachchan's political stint, as well as how disciplinarian Jaya Bachchan often scolds ministers to their face.
'Jaya Bachchan scolds ministers to their face; Rekha came to Parliament once in session,' recalls Rajeev Shukla
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
Samson
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Republic Day
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Akshay Kumar
The 'middle-class habit' Akshay Kumar really misses: 'Now I can't'
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Advertisement
Must Read
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
Samson
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
'Shit happens': World champion Gukesh on 'unexplainable' blunder that left him inconsolable at Wijk aan Zee
Gukesh was shell-shocked after realising his blunder. The world champion resigned immediately after Nodirbek Abdusattorov’s response. (Screengrab via ChessBase India livestream)
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
ChatGPT cites Elon Musk’s Grokipedia as source multiple times: Report
elon musk stargate sam altman
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
The 'middle-class habit' Akshay Kumar really misses: 'Now I can't'
Akshay Kumar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
‘Powder keg of latent rage’: Clash erupts between delivery agents, guards over wrong address in Greater Noida; watch video
The clash reportedly continued for over 15 minutes near the main gate of the society
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
EXPRESS OPINION
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
The return of trade policy as an instrument of statecraft
The return of trade policy as an instrument of statecraft
In this moment, for India’s Muslims, internal reform is not a distraction from struggle for justice — it is part of it
Muslims
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement