scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Must Read

Vaccine against 3 encephalitis viruses found safe, effective

Researchers designed a virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine candidate that uses proteins from the outer shells of the viruses, the US National Institutes of Health said in a media release.

By: Explained Desk |
May 16, 2022 12:35:34 am
Infections in humans are rare but can lead to flu-like symptoms and, in some cases, severe neurological damage or death. (File)

A vaccine for eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV), western equine encephalitis virus (WEEV), and Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus (VEEV) was found to be safe, well-tolerated and induced a neutralising antibody response in adult volunteers, according to results from a phase 1 clinical trial, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

EEEV, WEEV and VEEV are spread to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes. Horses are also susceptible to infection, but horses cannot transmit the viruses directly to humans. Infections in humans are rare but can lead to flu-like symptoms and, in some cases, severe neurological damage or death.

Researchers designed a virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine candidate that uses proteins from the outer shells of the viruses, the US National Institutes of Health said in a media release. VLPs do not contain the genetic material that the viruses need to replicate inside cells, so VLPs cannot cause infection. In trials on 30 candidates, the vaccine was safe, well-tolerated and induced durable immune responses against all three viruses, the release said.

(Source: NIH, US)

Best of Express Premium

India’s Thomas Cup win is unexpected, but heart-warmingPremium
India’s Thomas Cup win is unexpected, but heart-warming
SGPC’s 1946 resolution on ‘Sikh state’: What Simranjit Singh Mann missedPremium
SGPC’s 1946 resolution on ‘Sikh state’: What Simranjit Singh Mann missed
In Khargone, a tale of two PMAY houses: one bulldozed, other vandalised b...Premium
In Khargone, a tale of two PMAY houses: one bulldozed, other vandalised b...
Chintan Shivir ends today: Hindutva debate in Cong, party ducks hard talk...Premium
Chintan Shivir ends today: Hindutva debate in Cong, party ducks hard talk...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

May 15: Latest News

Advertisement