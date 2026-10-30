Uttarakhand helicopter crash: What’s behind recurring air accidents in the state?

A helicopter carrying six people, including the pilot, crashed while returning from Badrinath to Dehradun on Friday (October 30) amid adverse weather conditions. All six have been confirmed dead.

The incident in Uttarakhand has yet again highlighted the safety risks associated with operating helicopters in one of India’s most challenging flying environments. We explain.

The Himalayan state has seen a spate of accidents, emergency landings, and other safety incidents involving helicopters in recent years, leading to questions on safety of helicopter-based pilgrimage tourism.

In July last year, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) informed Parliament that of the 12 helicopter accidents that took place in the country since 2020, seven occurred in Uttarakhand alone. The statistics were starker in terms of fatalities in those accidents. Of the 30 people who lost their lives in helicopter crashes during the period, 21 died in Uttarakhand.

Over the past few years, helicopter services operated by private sector aviation firms have become an increasingly important part of Uttarakhand’s religious tourism economy, offering pilgrims a quicker and more convenient way to reach temples nestled in the Himalayas. The Char Dham pilgrimage route is particularly popular, but is also notorious for safety-related incidents.

Also read | Uttarakhand chopper crash: State saw many accidents and close calls last year

The concentration of flights during the pilgrimage season, rapidly changing weather, difficult terrain, and gaps in policy and implementation of safety-critical measures make chopper rides in the hill state dangerous, according to experts. Consequently, there have been questions about whether the growth of helicopter-based pilgrimage tourism has outpaced the development of the safety systems required to support it.

The scale of the problem became particularly evident last summer, when at least five incidents involving helicopters occurred within a couple of months, including a couple of fatal accidents. The state administration, its aviation authority, MoCA, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) swung into action, and announced a series of measures that included safety audits and temporary pause in chopper operations.

Challenges of terrain, weather in Uttarakhand

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Much of the Char Dham route passes through deep valleys surrounded by steep mountains, making helicopter navigation challenging with little room to manoeuvre, particularly when weather conditions deteriorate suddenly, visibility plummets, or the chopper encounters a technical problem.

Mountainous terrain also affects wind patterns, and airflow can change suddenly to create turbulence and other challenges that may be difficult to foresee. Such areas are also prone to sudden visibility changes due to cloud movement, mist, and unpredictable rain. These factors are particularly important as helicopter services in the region primarily operate under visual flight rules. Under this system, pilots fly visually and must maintain visibility and separation from terrain and other obstacles.

Wreckage and smoke seen at the site where a private helicopter crashed near Chai village in Joshimath area of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, on October 30, 2026. Photo: PTI Wreckage and smoke seen at the site where a private helicopter crashed near Chai village in Joshimath area of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, on October 30, 2026. Photo: PTI

A particularly dangerous scenario is controlled flight into terrain (CFIT). This occurs when an aircraft that remains under the control of its pilot unintentionally strikes terrain or an obstacle. Preliminary indications after a helicopter crash near Gaurikund on June 15, 2025, suggested CFIT as the probable cause, with the helicopter reportedly airborne despite poor visibility and extensive clouding.

One of the most important issues raised after earlier helicopter accidents in Uttarakhand pertain to the lack of reliable and localised weather information. For instance, weather conditions at a base such as Guptkashi may not accurately reflect those at Kedarnath or inside the valleys connecting the two locations. Also, a general weather forecast for a district cannot necessarily tell a pilot whether a particular valley entrance is clear enough for a safe flight at a given point in time.

Air traffic management, regulatory oversight concerns

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Air traffic management is particularly important in a narrow mountain valley where several helicopters may be operating simultaneously. In a conventional controlled airport environment, air traffic controllers coordinate aircraft movements, provide clearances, and help maintain safe separation. But helicopter operations in remote mountainous areas can function under different arrangements in the absence of proper air traffic control infrastructure, as is the case with some of the helipads in Uttarakhand.

A key challenge in this context is that several operators may be conducting flights to and from a common destination, while pilots depend on radio communications and information relayed from other locations. Findings relating to earlier incidents have also raised questions about the division of responsibilities for operational safety and oversight at shared facilities. Infrastructure management and flight operations involve different responsibilities, and an agency managing a helipad may not exercise operational control as an air traffic service provider or an national aviation regulator.

Also read | Chopper crash in Uttarakhand: What ails the private aviation sector in the hill state

While the DGCA regulates the airspace and aviation is a subject in the Union List, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), an authority instituted in 2013, coordinates with helicopter operators. The chopper accidents have led to questions being raised about the absence of robust air traffic control systems in the region, as well as on the coordination between the central regulator and the state civil aviation authority.

“The DGCA clarified its role as being primarily that of a licensing authority, which has issued safety guidelines to UCADA but does not exercise direct, proactive, and continuous supervision over the day-to-day operations. This arrangement raises fundamental questions about regulatory uniformity, the consistent application of national safety protocols, and ultimate systemic accountability when incidents occur,” the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture noted in a report in August last year.

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“The situation with helicopter operations in the Char Dham sector is a symptom of a larger and more dangerous structural flaw in India’s aviation governance: a fractured and ambiguous regulatory command structure. There exists a clear jurisdictional ambiguity where the DGCA, as the apex national regulator, appears to have ceded direct oversight of one of the country’s most hazardous aviation activities to a state-level body whose capacity and expertise have been called into question,” the panel’s report added.

Are commercial incentives compromising safety?

Helicopter operations in the region have grown with the growth of religious tourism in Uttarakhand, as chopper services significantly reduce the time and physical effort required to reach remote shrines. And the commercial appeal of these services for operators creates a concentration of flight activity during the pilgrimage season, which lasts only a few months each year.

Higher traffic volumes need effective coordination between helicopters operating in the region, reliable communications, clear procedures for departures and arrivals, and accurate information about weather conditions. If these systems are inadequate, chopper pilots and operators end up managing a complex operating environment without adequate information.

During peak demand periods, helicopters may operate repeated shuttle trips between base helipads and the remote ones serving the temples. The economics of short-duration pilgrimage operations can create incentives to maximise the number of trips completed each day.

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Concerns continue to be raised over commercial considerations impacting adherence to safety rules and operational decision-making by the pilots and the operators. There is evidently an incentive to maximise flight operations on these routes, which could encourage flight operations in sketchy weather, inadequate technical checks, and continuation of operations despite technical or operational warnings, according to experts.

In such circumstances on demanding routes, pilot fatigue is also a significant risk factor that requires proper monitoring. Repeated flights in challenging terrain and weather can lead to significant workload for pilots as they must continually assess the conditions, terrain, helicopter performance, and dynamic air traffic conditions.

A DGCA operations circular addresses safety aspects of helicopter pilgrimage flights. The framework requires stakeholders to strictly follow prescribed procedures to ensure that operators stay responsible for ensuring that their flights comply with the necessary operational requirements. But the recurrence of chopper accidents has raised questions about how effectively the norms are being enforced.