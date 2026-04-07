Uttarakhand HC stays felling of oak trees in Mussoorie: Why these matter for Himalayan ecology

On April 1, the Uttarakhand High Court stayed the felling of oak trees in Mussoorie for construction by the Municipal Council.

In a PIL petition, the petitioner had cited a Right to Information application filed with the Divisional Forest Officer of Mussoorie to seek confirmation on whether the forest department had provided a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Municipal Council to fell the trees. The department had replied that no NOC was sought.

The petition claimed that the construction appears to be undertaken for extraneous considerations, including facilitating adjoining private establishments such as hotels.

So, what are these trees and why do they matter to the region’s ecology? Here’s what to know.