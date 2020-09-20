Explained: UP govt’s proposal to set up India’s biggest film city, and state’s efforts to promote filmmaking

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects a Covid Hospital in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that his government will establish the country’s ‘biggest’ film city in Gautam Buddh Nagar. With several films and web series now being shot in the state, the dedicated film city is likely to bring employment while providing a haven for filmmakers.

What does the announcement entail?

Though a proposal for the film city is yet to be prepared, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Authority (YEIDA) is in the process of looking for appropriate land for the ambitious project. The proposal will also include suggestions of members of the film industry to make it the most conducive environment for filmmaking.

What has been the state government’s efforts to promote filmmaking so far?

As per the UP Film Policy, 2018, the state government will “support establishment of film cities by providing land at industrial rates” and also assist in developing the right infrastructure for it. The film city will also include its police station and a separate wing will be formed under the police department to look into film security, as per the policy. Fire stations, roads and other physical paraphernalia required for the film city will also be taken care of by the state government, the policy said.

Film Bandhu, a department of the state government, overlooks the implementation of the Film Policy. In 2019, the government announced an incentive of Rs 50 lakh to any Indian or overseas filmmaker if the movie was shot in English or any regional language except a regional language of UP. Recently, Anurag Kashyap’s movie on female shooters of Baghpat – Saand Ki Aankh – was declared tax free by the state government.

What are the key hubs for film production in the state?

A Film City has already been established in Noida’s Sector 16 A area. Spread over 100 acres, with 75 acres outdoor and 25 indoor, the Film City houses several studios belonging to media houses. Even though the area is called Film City, over the years it has developed into a commercial complex with corporate offices taking up most space.

As per the Film Policy, the government is looking to set up film processing production facilities in Lucknow and Varanasi, besides Western UP. An expert agency will study a Detailed Project Report for each calendar year to suggest areas most suitable for film production and shooting.

