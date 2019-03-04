Uttar Pradesh: Left out by SP-BSP, Congress, regional parties seek each other out

This Lok Sabha election, smaller parties in Uttar Pradesh, with their appeal in regional areas, have assumed more importance than ever. Even as the Congress as well as the Samajwadi Party-BSP alliance try to woo them for “non-Yadav” OBC votes, like those of the Kurmis, Shakyas, Mauryas, Kushwahas, and Rajbhars, the BJP is trying to retain allies Apna Dal and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, which represent some of these OBCs.

Most of these regional parties are based in eastern UP, where the Congress now has increased appeal following the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the general secretary for the region. While the party has declared that its doors are open for “secular forces”, it is not rushing, and has so far announced just one alliance, with the lesser-known Mahan Dal, for western UP. Both Priyanka as well as Jyotiraditya Scindia, general secretary in-charge of western UP, have held meetings with the regional parties.

The party is also wooing individual leaders, with BJP MLA and Gujjar leader Avtar Singh Badhana crossing over to the Congress on February 14. On Saturday, Bahraich (reserved constituency) MP Savitri Bai Phule, who had quit the BJP after accusing the party of being “anti-Dalit”, also joined the Congress.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had left 11 seats of the state’s 80 for its then partner Rashtriya Lok Dal (8) and Mahan Dal (3). The RLD is contesting with the SP-BSP this time. But while the Mahan Dal has reach among Shakyas, Mauryas and Kushwahas in select seats in western UP, the Congress is expected to feel the absence of Beni Prasad Verma, a known Kurmi leader in the belt. After his loss in the 2014 election, Verma is now back in his former party, the SP.

The only prominent backward leader that the Congress now has is former Union minister R P N Singh, who is a Sainthwar, a Kurmi sub-caste.

The Congress has now started meetings with Mohd Ayub of the Peace Party. The Peace Party had contested 51 seats in 2014 and, while it didn’t win any in the election that was swept by the BJP (71 of 80), it made its presence felt in eastern UP seats like Sant Kabir Nagar, Shravasti and Doomariyaganj.

While indicating that the Peace Party is open to tying up with the SP-BSP as well, Mohd Ayub told The Indian Express, “The Peace Party would want to be part of a grand alliance, which has the Congress, SP-BSP as well as other parties, to defeat the BJP, but everything is very premature at present.”

Ayub added, “Be it the 2019 Lok Sabha or 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, region-specific and sub-caste-specific parties would hold importance because public is looking for representation of their respective society and does not see any strong alternative so far.”

While there have been reports of NISHAD Party also weighing its options with the Congress, its chief Sanjay Nishad denied this and said it is in alliance with the SP and is hoping to get some seats in its arrangement with the BSP (so far, the SP is fighting 37 seats, BSP 38 and RLD 3 in the tie-up; it won’t put up candidates in the two Congress strongholds of Amethi and Rae Bareli).

Sources said the SP has promised a ticket to Sanjay’s son Praveen Nishad, who is the sitting MP from Gorakhpur, but on its ticket. However, Sanjay might get Maharajganj seat to contest on a NISHAD Party ticket.

Formed in 2013, the NISHAD Party, standing for ‘Nirbal Indian Shoshit Humara Aam Dal’ , claims to represent the Nishads, Kewats, Bind, Majhi, Mallah and other communities whose traditional occupations depend on rivers, such as boatmen or fishermen. Even though it is a newer party, in recent years it has gained support in the eastern belt, including Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Chandauli and Bhadohi.

Contesting the 2017 Assembly polls in alliance with the Peace Party, the NISHAD Party had won Bhadohi seat. Its biggest achievement though was Praveen winning from the seat vacated by CM Yogi Adityanath. Praveen had been fielded by the SP and backed by the BSP.

Said Sanjay Nishad, “In a country where caste certificates are officially given by the administration, castes would continue to play a significant role and we would continue to look towards people who can give us better representation.”

Among the BJP allies, the Apna Dal, that had won two seats in alliance with the BJP in 2014, has a strong presence among Kurmi and Patel voters in about 10 Lok Sabha seats of eastern UP, especially Varanasi and its adjoining districts like Mirzapur and Pratapgarh. For anyone looking for a stronger presence in these areas, the Apna Dal’s support holds significance.

Sources said it is asking for more seats in light of its win from nine seats in the 2017 Assembly elections. The Apna Dal had announced earlier that following a lack of response from the BJP towards issues of its allies, it was “free” to choose its path. However, for now, it has held its horses after a meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah.

The BJP’s other reluctant ally is the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party. It has four MLAs, including party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who, despite being given ministerial berth in the state, has been sulking. The party claims a base among Rajbhars, Shakyas, Kushwahas in eastern UP, and Shah has been trying to bring it around too.

Asked about smaller and regional parties showing interest in the Congress, senior Congress leader Sanjay Singh said, “Smaller parties are in touch with us and dialogue is progressing. We would be able to clarify things in the next few days.”