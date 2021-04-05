Explained: How Uttar Pradesh has redefined containment zones in this new Covid-19 surge

The state government is looking to intensify surveillance measures to track the rise of infection. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Keeping in mind the increase in Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has come up with a list of measures to contain the spread.

The state government is looking to intensify surveillance measures to track the rise of infection. A circular has been issued to all district administrations to define areas of containment zone in the event of one or more cases. Teams have been formed which include officials from health, administrative departments along with local representatives from the said block or containment zone. The teams have been tasked to draw up physical demarcations of the zone and compile information on residents and possible cases.

What is the present definition of a containment zone?

As per the latest government order, a containment zone of 25 metres will be set up in an area where there is even one Covid case. In case of more than one, the area will extend to 50 metres. According to Census data, it is estimated by the officials that the 25-metre zone will consist of 20 houses while the 50-metre radius zone will contain 60 houses.

For multi-storey buildings, in case of one case, the particular floor will be declared a containment zone. In the event of multiple cases, the entire tower will be deemed as a containment area.

Do the containment measures restrict everyday movement?

In case no positive sample for 14 days, the area will be removed from the containment zone list.

The movement of people living in the containment zones will not be impacted since the demarcation is being done for surveillance measures.

“Containment zones are redefined for the purposes of “medical surveillance activity”. In those areas, medical teams shall track contacts of covid cases and symptomatic persons for the purposes of testing and isolation so that the chain of infection is broken,” said Suhas LY, District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The administration has advised that residents living in containment zones and areas should exercise self-restraint and follow all precautionary measures of the covid protocol.

What are the precautions that need to be taken while travelling to UP?

The Noida administration has reactivated their home isolation cell which consists of 21 operating officers, four doctors and a nodal officer. Those returning from abroad or different states will have to disclose information about their travel and health to monitoring officials. The teams will be taking feedback from the travellers regarding symptoms and further course of actions.

Are there any restrictions on inter-state travel?

At present, there is no restriction on cross border travelling towards Noida and Ghaziabad.