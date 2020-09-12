Quixplained: Ahead of US elections, a look at the fight between Trump and Biden

The presidential elections in the United States will be held on November 3, 2020. President Donald Trump is up for re-election, and will contest against Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Battle lines have been drawn, with “law and order” versus “poor leadership”, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, emerging as the key rival themes.
The campaigns kicked off in August, with the Democratic National Convention (August 17-20) and Republican National Convention (August 24-27) held online for the first time ever. The Republicans nominated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a second term, while the Democrats named former Vice President Joe Biden for President and Senator Kamala Harris for Vice President. A look at how close the fight is:
Don’t miss from Quixplained | India’s Rafale vs China’s J20 and Pakistan’s F16
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.