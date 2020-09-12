scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 12, 2020
Quixplained: Ahead of US elections, a look at the fight between Trump and Biden

US Presidential Elections 2020: Battle lines have been drawn, with "law and order" versus "poor leadership", especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, emerging as the key rival themes.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi | September 12, 2020 10:20:17 am
us elections, us presidential elections, donald trump, joe biden, black lives matter, BLM protests, covid-19, us covid 19 cases, indian expressUS Presidential Elections 2020: The polls will be held on November 3, 2020.

The presidential elections in the United States will be held on November 3, 2020. President Donald Trump is up for re-election, and will contest against Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Battle lines have been drawn, with “law and order” versus “poor leadership”, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, emerging as the key rival themes.

The campaigns kicked off in August, with the Democratic National Convention (August 17-20) and Republican National Convention (August 24-27) held online for the first time ever. The Republicans nominated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a second term, while the Democrats named former Vice President Joe Biden for President and Senator Kamala Harris for Vice President. A look at how close the fight is:

us elections, us presidential elections, donald trump, joe biden, black lives matter, BLM protests, covid-19, us covid 19 cases, indian express The US Presidential Elections will be held on November 3, 2020. us elections, us presidential elections, donald trump, joe biden, black lives matter, BLM protests, covid-19, us covid 19 cases, indian express The Republican pitch. us elections, us presidential elections, donald trump, joe biden, black lives matter, BLM protests, covid-19, us covid 19 cases, indian express How is 1968 and 2020 different? us elections, us presidential elections, donald trump, joe biden, black lives matter, BLM protests, covid-19, us covid 19 cases, indian express The Democrats’ pitch us elections, us presidential elections, donald trump, joe biden, black lives matter, BLM protests, covid-19, us covid 19 cases, indian express How is the race placed? us elections, us presidential elections, donald trump, joe biden, black lives matter, BLM protests, covid-19, us covid 19 cases, indian express What polls say on Donald Trump vs Joe Biden

