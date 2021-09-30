Explained: US government is staring at a partial shutdown, here is why

The US Congress is working to avoid a partial government shutdown as the new fiscal year is set to begin on October 1. Lawmakers are trying to enact legislation based on which, different government agencies will be able to withdraw funds for the whole year.

During a full shutdown, services including social security, medicare, national parks, air travel and health services may be affected.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

When does a government shutdown happen?

A government shutdown happens when Congress fails to fund the government, in which case the government stops all non-essential services, while essential services such as the armed forces and police departments etc. continue to function.

What this means is that every fiscal year, which begins on October 1, the Congress passes 12 annual appropriation acts, which provide the budget authority to obligate and expend funds from the US Treasury for specific purposes for that particular year. Therefore, it does not necessarily mean that the funds are over, rather it means that the deadline to use those funds has expired.

In other words, appropriation acts give different federal agencies a legal basis to withdraw money from the US Treasury. Without these, agencies cannot withdraw money as stated in Article 1 of the US Constitution.

These appropriation acts are signed into law by the President. But sometimes, the President and Congress fail to reach an agreement. When an agreement is not reached within the ending of a fiscal year, federal agencies may face a gap in funding. In such a case, the government may pass a stopgap funding bill, such as the one signed into law by former President Donald Trump in December 2020, to buy time so that the coronavirus relief negotiations could conclude.

So what are the effects of a government shutdown?

Government shutdowns may lead to furloughing of federal government employees, reduction in some government activities since the government stops all non-essential services and a shutdown may also affect various sectors of the economy.

One of the most well known government shutdowns happened during the financial year 1996, when the government was shut for five days in November 1995. As per the Congressional Research Service (CRS) over 800,000 federal government employees were furloughed during this time.

The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress who are trying to advance his .5 trillion “Build Back Better” and pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP) The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress who are trying to advance his .5 trillion “Build Back Better” and pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP)

In the same financial year, another shutdown took place between December and January. This shutdown lasted for 21 days. But fewer federal government employees were affected this time at around 284,000. “Fewer employees and agencies were affected, because some funding bills were enacted during and after the first shutdown and before the second shutdown,” CRS notes.

How can a shutdown be avoided right now?

The Congress will have to enact some kind of legislation. The Senate is preparing to approve legislation that would fund the federal government till at least December. After the Senate’s approval, the House is likely to also approve these measures before midnight today.

These legislation, if enacted, will fund and cover the various programmes that are covered under the appropriation acts. If not enacted, the government may have to shut down.