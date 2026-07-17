How US move to shrink visa duration will hurt students already in the country

The policy change is in line with the Trump administration’s wider crackdown on immigration. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday (July 16) announced a rule that eliminates “duration of status (D/S)” — a provision that allowed foreign students, exchange visitors, and media representatives to extend their stay in the US without being subject to additional screening.

The rule will likely affect those already in the country, who will transition to the new system “automatically” and have their “authorised stay capped at a maximum of four years from the effective date of this rule”, a DHS statement said.

Here is what to know.

What does Duration of Status mean?

International students in the US are largely on F-1 visas. Holders of F (academic student visa) and J (exchange visitor visa; used for educational exchange programmes) category visas are admitted to the US for an unspecified period known as the “duration of status”. This means that their records don’t set a specific date upto which they can stay in the country.