Explained: Super Tuesday, state of play

The Democratic primary race in the United States has tightened. Former Vice President Joe Biden’s resurrection in South Carolina on Saturday has pulled back some of the frontrunner space from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg has left the race, warning voters against a Sanders win. On Super Tuesday (March 3), six candidates remain in the field.

How is a presidential candidate chosen?

The first stage is the primaries or caucuses, which are held to nominate each party’s candidate for President. They are conducted between January and June, but the states that are slotted earlier in the primary season get greater attention as candidates seek to build momentum with early victories. In some states, voters have to declare their political party to vote in a “closed” primary, which is different from an “open” primary. Some states hold caucuses, or open town halls to debate the decision, instead of casting normal paper ballots.

Depending on how they do in the primaries, candidates win delegates from each state who then formally select the party nominee at the Democratic or Republican National Convention. In the Democratic party, the proportion of votes in a state (or in districts) determines the number of delegates. Some states in the Republican primary are winner-takes-all, giving all the delegates in a state to the winning candidate.

How has the race gone so far for the Democratic hopefuls?

Saturday’s victory for Biden, propelled by the state’s significant African-American electorate, has boosted the prospects of the man who was Barack Obama’s Vice President for eight years, and has taken a podium of broad unity. However, Sanders, who received the most delegates in every state until South Carolina, continues to lead in the delegate count (56 to Biden’s 48).

The Senator has one of the most grassroots-led and organic voter bases that the Democratic party has ever seen, often lending itself to parallels with Donald Trump’s 2016 usurping of the Republican Establishment. While Sanders has tried to “rebrand” socialism to quell fears of authoritarianism, the Democratic Establishment has clearly distanced itself from the leading candidate.

Senator Sanders has used this to expound his claim to a true workers’ movement, with coalitions beyond conventional racial and generational divides. He has made much further inroads in diverse bases than his 2016 White House attempt, but moderates continue to attack him for his “divisive politics” that might risk the party’s prospects in swing districts important for subsequent races such as the House of Representatives in 2018.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has spent more than half of the entire 2020 primary spending, blitzing the race with his own airtime despite significant backlash about his history as a Republican and a controversial Mayor. That Buttigieg and the former hedge fund executive Tom Steyer (who too, exited after South Carolina) are out should help Biden, but if his other moderates rivals don’t do the same, the vote split could continue to boost Sanders.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s hopeful campaign — with a “plan” for everything — has failed to show potency throughout the states so far, and was further derailed after she was unable to secure the appeal of non-white voters in South Carolina. Warren has been linked to the “revolutionary” politics of Sanders, but she has also grabbed the “getting things done” argument to distinguish herself from her competitor to the left.

So what’s next — on Super Tuesday and afterward?

The race is still chaotic, with most open paths to nomination for Sanders and Biden. From East to West Coast, 15 states and territories with 35% of the delegates will hold the primaries on March 3, leading to the end of several campaigns. Super Tuesday’s winner needs not just the most delegates, but needs a majority if they want a solid positioning for the Democratic Convention.

The data-based political news outlet FiveThirtyEight has reported that “it’s so likely that no candidate will win a majority of pledged delegates”, leading to a contested convention. Sanders is most likely to take the Northeastern and Western states to receive the most delegates, while Biden is ahead in the South — except for Texas, “which is a virtual tossup”, FiveThirtyEight said.

The delegates will formally select the nominee at the Democratic National Convention in July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A candidate will need 1,991 out of 3,979 delegates to vote for them. If there is no clear majority, then a “brokered convention” would lead to 771 “superdelegates” — Congresspersons, former Presidents, House speakers, Governors, and DNC members — coming in to break the deadlock. Also known as “automatic delegates”, they are free to vote for whomever they want.

The haze will begin to clear in two weeks or less. By March 17, over 60% of delegates will be chosen.

In such a crowded Democratic field, what should you watch for?

The margins by which candidates win on Tuesday will lead to wildly different paths to the Convention.

A candidate needs to reach a 15% threshold to receive any delegates, or else they are excluded from the count entirely and the remaining candidates receive delegates based on the percentage of what’s left over. This leads to a strategic vote, as voters do not want to “waste” their vote on unlikely candidates. This could hypothetically lead to one candidate getting all the state’s delegates if no other candidate reaches above 15%. Also, if a candidate drops out, their delegates can either be told to support a rival or be allowed to choose whom to vote for.

Most primaries end up being largely two-candidate contests, but this year could lead to messy delegate counts. It’s not just about who wins a state — it’s about by how much, and how many other candidates reach the 15% threshold. There are more technicalities that become important in a crowded field — for example, most states award delegates based on votes in a congressional district instead of a state.

