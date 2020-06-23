Cloud over Vande Bharat flights from US: Why has the US accused Air India of unfair practices?

An Air India repatriation flight lands in New Delhi. (Twitter/@IndianEmbTokyo) An Air India repatriation flight lands in New Delhi. (Twitter/@IndianEmbTokyo)

The United States Department of Transportation (DOT) has restricted repatriation flights being operated by Air India, accusing India of being “unfair”, and engaging in “discriminatory practices”. Air India will now need specific authorisation from the DOT to conduct such flights.

“…Effective 30 days from the service date of this Order, it shall not perform any Third- and/or Fourth-Freedom charter flights unless the Department has granted it specific authority in the form of a statement of authorisation to conduct such charters,” the Department said in an order dated June 22.

What are the allegations made against India by the US?

The US Transportation Department has noted that the Government of India has “impaired the operating rights of US carriers”, and has engaged in “discriminatory and restrictive practices with respect to US carrier services to and from India”.

It has said that the Indian government has prevented US carriers from conducting India-US passenger charter operations involving direct sales to individual passengers or through other distribution systems. However, “For its part, the United States has not placed any limitations on US-India charter operations, and Air India has been and remains free to conduct the full complement of passenger charter services…,” the order said.

In addition, the Order noted, Air India’s repatriation flights have gone beyond the purpose “at least on the India to the US segments”, and have involved sales to any member of the general public able to enter the US.

Has the US government conveyed this to Indian government?

According to the Order, on May 19, an official from the US DOT had advised Air India of the concerns that some, if not all, of “Air India’s so-called evacuation charters have gone beyond true evacuations and involved sales to any member of the general public able to enter the United States”.

On May 26, Delta Air Lines, via a letter, requested permission from the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation to perform repatriation charter services similar to those provided by Air India. To date, Delta has not received approval to perform the requested repatriation charters, the US DOT said.

The US had also registered its objections with the Indian government through engagement by the US Embassy in New Delhi on May 28. However, the Indian government “has thus far failed to remedy the situation”, the Order said.

So, what is the action being taken by the US?

The US DOT has “determined that this situation calls for close scrutiny, on a case-by-case basis, of Air India passenger charter operations until this issue has been satisfactorily resolved”.

It has ordered that prior approval be sought for all Air India repatriation flights, which will enable the US government to exercise that scrutiny.

And how has the Indian side responded to these allegations of unfair practices by Air India?

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Air India did not immediately comment on the development. However, the civil aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), had issued a statement on this issue on June 15.

The DGCA had said: “In addition to facilitating the Vande Bharat Mission, DGCA granted permission to around 870 chartered flights, transporting around 2 lakh passengers, both inbound & outbound. Several Airlines helped in the humanitarian mission of taking stranded people to their destinations. Major airlines including Qatar Airways-81, KLM Dutch-68, Kuwait Air-41, British Airways-39, FlyDubai-38, Air France-32, Jazeera-30, Air Arabia-20, Gulf Air-19, Sri Lankan-19, Biman Bangladesh-15, Korean Air-14, Delta-13, Saudia-13 & Air Nippon-12 took part in the operations.

“Additionally, Airlines like Air New Zealand-12, Thai Air Asia-11, United Airlines-11, Iraqi Airways-11, Oman Air-10, Ural Airlines-9, Lufthansa-8, Somon Air-8, Condour-8, Emirates-5, Etihad-5, Aeroflot-4 & Virgin Atlantic-4 also took part in the chartered operations.”

What are the third and fourth freedoms of air mentioned in the US Order?

The freedoms of air in civil aviation pertain to a set of rights accorded to a country’s airlines to enter or land in another country’s airspace or airports.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialised agency of the United Nations, there are nine freedoms of the air. These rights generally operate on a bilaterally reciprocal basis. However, in certain cases, some handicaps are imposed on capacity allowed from one country to another.

The US government has called for restrictions on the third and fourth freedoms for India. These freedoms essentially allow basic international service between two countries. The third freedom accords the right to an airline to carry passengers or cargo from its home state to another, while the fourth freedom allows it to bring passengers or cargo from another country to its home state.

