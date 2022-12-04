UPSC Essentials | This Quote Means: ‘You don’t step into the same river twice’

We often come across thought-provoking quotes that make us sit and think about life in a more philosophical sense than we usually do. Or, if nothing else, inspire us to click photos that we can share with that quote on social media. One such popular quote is “No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man”, which has its roots in Ancient Greek philosophy (predating Socrates), and has inspired people throughout the ages to reflect on how things change, and how we change along with them.

The philosophy behind the quote has also been a part of philosophy courses in universities, while the quote was used by the UPSC-CSE in its essay paper this year.

What is the full quote?

Even though in popular culture the quote is often written as “You can’t/don’t step into the same river twice” or “No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man”, it is usually translated directly from Greek as “In the same river we both step and do not step, we are and are not”, according to F E Baird’s book Philosophic Classics: Ancient Philosophy (2010). It was first written by the pre-Socratic philosopher Heraclitus of Ephesus, who was born sometime in the 6th century BC and died in the 5th.

It is evident that the quote has resonated across centuries–even today, it is widely used on social media, especially in travel-related posts. It was also used in the UPSC Mains examination essay paper in 2022. For many, the quote also serves as their first introduction to philosophy, specifically the pervasiveness of change in our lives.

Decoding the quote

To put it simply, the quote reflects the ever-changing nature of life: the water in the river is constantly flowing, which means that even within a few minutes, water at a particular spot won’t be the same as it was earlier. Similarly, human beings are always undergoing change internally; apart from this, we are exposed to new things every day (a common saying for this is “You learn something new every day”). Humans are regularly processing and internalising new information about themselves and their surroundings– thus, we are never the “same”, even though physically we might not have changed much.

The quote also shows how change is in fact necessary for things staying true to their nature. If a river stops flowing, it won’t be a river anymore, and in the same way, if humans stop evolving, a very vital part of their humanity would cease. To fight against change is to fight against nature itself; another important related saying is “the more things change, the more they stay the same”, which also points towards how change is necessary for things maintaining their essence.

Heraclitus, the author of this quote, also has another famous philosophical aphorism (a concise statement containing a general truth) attributed to him: “Panta rhei”, or “Everything flows”. Together, these two quotes represent Heraclitus’ concept of flux: this means that the philosopher saw the world as in a constant state of impermanence, even though it remained the same.

This is a large part of the Heraclitean philosophy of the unity of opposites: this simply means that the existence of a thing or a situation is dependent on a set of at least two conditions which oppose each other, yet are dependent on each other and lend each other meaning. For example, in the river quote, this means that in order for the river to stay the same, it must constantly be changing. While staying the same and changing are two opposite states, they are in fact together necessary for the river to exist and have its identity.

Some examples of where it can be used

This quote would be most appropriate in introspective contexts, as well as situations requiring an analysis of how change is omnipresent. For example, an individual going to their college reunion 25 years later might enter the same building they did all those years ago–but the fact that the person, the building, and the institution have all undergone drastic changes cannot be ignored. In this case, the individual might reflect inwards and say, “You really cannot step into the same river twice.”

The quote can also be used in a more abstract and philosophical realm. Writing for The Indian Express, educationist and philosophy scholar Ritu S said that the river is all about movement and flow, which means that no two things in life are ever alike. She added, “To assume that our situation is permanent, whether good or bad, is to take the river for a pond or a lake. And when we do so, we experience staleness… Whereas, the river is ever fresh because it is ever flowing, ever changing.”

She further said, “Sooner or later we are bound to reach the destination, because that is what we are here for. It is the promise of the river, to take us to our specific destination, irrespective of our given situation. The given situation is our backdrop, the scenery through which we pass along the way. And which keeps changing constantly, sometimes favourable, sometimes unfavourable. But how we travel the distance — with trust or in fear, decides how smooth or rocky our journey is.”

Who was Heraclitus?

Heraclitus was a pre-Socratic philosopher from Ancient Greece. The eldest son of a rich family, he resided in the city of Ephesus, which was a part of the Persian Empire, and now comes in present-day Turkey.

Not much is known about his life– only fragments of his single work have survived, in other people’s writings. His philosophy is full of paradoxes (such as in the unity of opposites mentioned above) and cryptic phrasings.

In his 1979 book The Art and Thought of Heraclitus (An Edition of the Fragments with Translation and Commentary), classicist and professor emeritus of philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania Charles H Kahn writes that Heraclitus was not really in favour of democracy, but was also not “an unconditional partisan of the rich.”