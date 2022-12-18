UPSC Essentials | This quote means: ‘Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion’

In 2010, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, offering to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the 2G spectrum scam case, had famously said that the PM, “like Caesar’s wife, should be above suspicion”.

“I sincerely believe that like Caesar’s wife, the Prime Minister should be above suspicion and it is for this reason that I am prepared to appear before the PAC even though there is no precedent to that effect,” Singh had said at a Congress plenary session in Burari.

Two years later, with more alleged scams exploding under the UPA II government, the BJP had taunted Singh with the same phrase. In the coal block allotments scam case, demanding that the Prime Minister respond to their charges point-by-point, BJP spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy had said, “Caesar’s wife should be above suspicion and this is what we expect Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to be.”

The phrase has often been used in the context of the moral propriety expected of public figures. For UPSC aspirants, it finds relevance in the new trend of philosophical topics in the Essay paper, as well as the topic of “Probity” in the Ethics paper.

Meaning of the phrase

To put it briefly, the phrase means that those holding important public positions should avoid even the appearance of wrongdoing. Their behaviour must always be “above suspicion”, since any misconduct, or rumours of misconduct, by them besmirches the high office they hold.

Origin of the phrase

The phrase comes from a story about the actual Caesar’s wife, Pompeia. Pompeia was either the second or third wife of the Roman ruler Julius Caesar, from 67 BC to 62 BC.

Among the offices Caesar held was the religious one of Pontifex Maximus, or chief priest, of the Roman state religion. His wife Pompeia thus organised a festival of goddess Bona Dea (associated with chastity and fertility) at his official residence. No man was permitted to attend this festival. Yet, Publius Clodius Pulcher, a troublemaker aristocrat, gained entry disguised as a woman, apparently with the intention of seducing Pompeia.

Clodius was discovered soon enough, and he was tried for sacrilege at a religious ceremony. Caesar claimed no knowledge of whether adultery had actually been committed, but divorced Pompeia nonetheless, saying, in the words of Plutarch translated from Latin, “Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion”.

Since the original phrase is in Latin, other English versions are popular too, including “Caesar’s wife must be above reproach”, and “Caesar’s wife should be free from suspicion, as well as from accusation”.

A similar example can be found in the epic Ramayana, when Lord Ram as the King of Ayodhya decides that Queen Sita should leave the royal palace if their subjects are spreading malicious rumours about her. A King and Queen must endure personal pain to uphold every appearance of probity, he reasons.

Recent examples of its use

Apart from Manmohan Singh, the judiciary uses the phrase frequently.

In May this year, a Supreme Court bench that included CJI DY Chandrachud upheld disciplinary action against a judge accused of passing orders to unduly favour a litigant, saying “Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion.”

“A judge, like Caesar’s wife, must be above suspicion”, the Supreme Court said,adding that “public servants are like fish in the water, none can say when and how a fish drank the water”, as reported by ANI.

In November this year, the Delhi High Court used the phrase while upholding the dismissal of a Reserve Bank of India employee accused of pilfering cancelled notes in 2005, livelaw.in reported.

“As goes the popular saying – “Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion”. It is settled law that honesty of integrity of employees/officers working in the banks who are dealing with public money must be paramount,” the court said.

In a similar case in 2012, while upholding the compulsory retirement of a District and Sessions Judge of Madhya Pradesh in 2004, the Supreme Court had said, “A judge, like Caesar’s wife, must be above suspicion. The credibility of the judicial system is dependent upon the judges who man it. For a democracy to thrive… every judge must discharge his judicial functions with integrity, impartiality and intellectual honesty,” the court held.

As is evident from these examples, the phrase is generally used to lay down the high standards of conduct expected from public servants.