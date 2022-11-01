Upgraded security for Salman Khan: How the state decides who needs cover, and who pays for it?

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday (November 1) upgraded the security of actor Salman Khan, citing threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is believed to be behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The security of actors Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher was categorised as well. Khan will now get Y+ security from the existing X category. Kumar and Kher will get the X category.

Who decides the level of security protection an individual needs?

In the case of states (like Maharashtra with regard to these three actors), it is the state government. In the case of the Centre, the decision is taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The assessment — by the MHA or states as the case may be — is made on the basis of inputs received from intelligence agencies. These agencies include the Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) at the level of the Centre, and the state intelligence department at the level of the state.

The agencies provide a broad, subjective assessment of the threat to life or of injury to the person from terrorists or any other group, based on information generated from their sources. This information can include intercepts of phone conversations, human intelligence, or a credible analysis of an open threat (such as the one to Salman from the Bishnoi gang).

And who gets protection from a state or central government?

Protection is generally given to someone who holds a position of consequence either in the government or in civil society — hence the informal description “VIP security”. High government officials are protected automatically by reason of the positions they hold.

The Centre is usually not keen to give protection to individuals — and therefore, a large number of even “important people” whose lives are deemed to be in danger, are provided security by state police forces based on assessments made by the state government.

Are there any specific criteria on the basis of which security is provided?

None, apart from the assessment by agencies mentioned above. This has sometimes triggered criticism that governments extend security cover as part of political decision-making, and as a favour to certain individuals. In many parts of the country, “VIP protection” is seen as a status symbol.

Questions were raised after the Centre provided central security cover to 25 BJP politicians from UP and Punjab until the end of the Assembly elections earlier this year. And after the West Bengal Assembly elections last year, the Centre provided central security cover to all 77 BJP MLAs.

Also, the Haryana government provided Z+ cover to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving time in prison for rape and murder, when he was let out on parole earlier this year.

What about non-politicians who are accorded security cover by the state?

There may indeed be a credible threat assessment for Bollywood personalities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, or Anupam Kher. However, eyebrows were raised after actor Kangana Ranaut was accorded Y+ CRPF security by the MHA in September 2020 in the wake of an argument she had with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, and after she expressed fear for her life.

By contrast, actor Deepika Padukone, who had faced similar threats after standing up in support of protesting JNU students who had come under attack from outsiders, was not given cover.

What are the various levels of protection extended by governments?

There are mainly six categories of security cover: X, Y, Y+, Z, Z+, and SPG (Special Protection Group). While the SPG is meant only for the Prime Minister and his immediate family, other protection categories can be provided to anyone about whom the government has inputs about a threat.

X category security usually entails one gunman protecting the individual; Y has one gunman for mobile security and one (plus four on rotation) for static security.

Y+ has two policemen (plus four on rotation) for mobile security, and one (plus four on rotation) for residence security; Z has six gunmen for mobile security, and two (plus eight) for residence security.

Z+ has 10 security personnel for mobile security and two (plus eight) for residence security.

Even within these categories, there are various levels of cover. These include security of residence, mobile security, office security, and inter-state security.

Which are the forces engaged in VIP security?

For VIPs other than the PM, the government has mandated the National Security Guard (NSG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide security cover. In case a state (like Maharashtra) accords security, the state police provide protection.

And who pays for the security of private individuals?

For anyone to whom the government provides security after assessment by intelligence agencies, the cost is borne by the state. However, those who have Z and Z+ security, with many personnel at their residence and as part of their mobile security, are sometimes required to factor in accommodation for this personnel.

Former Chief Justice of India P Sathasivam had in 2014 famously refused VIP security provided by the government after his retirement, as he had moved to his ancestral home which did not have space to accommodate so many personnel. Until the time he was CJI he enjoyed Z+ security, which was downgraded to Z category security of the CRPF post-retirement.

The free cover is not a right, however. The government can choose to bill a private individual for security even after making a threat assessment. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani was provided Z-category CRPF cover in 2013 after an assessment by the IB of a threat to his life. But in its order, the government asked the CRPF to charge Ambani Rs 15 lakh per month for the cover.