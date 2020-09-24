Explained: Updated quarantine rules across states

Construction labourers get screened for Covid in the capital New Delhi (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The changing dynamic of the Covid-19 pandemic in India has seen states revising their quarantine and self-isolation guidelines for travellers from time to time to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. On Thursday, Kerala became the latest state to relax the mandatory home quarantine for passengers arriving in the state to seven days from 14 days.

While some states have relaxed quarantine rules for international passengers on short business visits, some have eased guidelines for certain other categories of passengers as well. Moreover, the government has also reduced the duration of institutional quarantine for international passengers to seven days followed by home isolation for another 7 days.

Here are the Covid-19 quarantine rules across Indian states:

Delhi quarantine rules

International Passengers: Seven days of institutional quarantine at government facility at no charge or paid quarantine at designated hotels. Post that, passengers have to undergo seven days of home quarantine. For exemption from quarantine, passengers can also upload RT-PCR test reports 96 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

Domestic Passengers: Seven days of home quarantine. Constitutional and government functionaries and their staff members are exempted from seven days of home quarantine.

Visitors seen wearing face masks at Humayun’s Tomb in New Delhi Visitors seen wearing face masks at Humayun’s Tomb in New Delhi

Haryana quarantine rules

Passengers coming to Haryana have to remain under home quarantine for 14 days. Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to leave the airport.

Himachal Pradesh quarantine rules

Fourteen days of institutional quarantine for passengers arriving from any Red Zone district or passengers having ILI (Influenza Like Illness) symptoms irrespective of the zone from where they are arriving.

However, passengers carrying Covid-19 negative test reports from an ICMR authorised lab not older than 48 hours from the date of departure can undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

Jammu and Kashmir quarantine rules

Passengers have to take a mandatory Covid-19 test upon arrival (except defense personal) and will be kept in Institutional quarantine till test results are available. If test results are positive, they will be sent to Covid facility. If test results are negative, mandatory home quarantine for 14 days from the date of testing. However, passengers with RT-PCR negative test reports from an ICMR-authorised lab, not older than 48 hours from the date of arrival, will be exempted.

At the Ghazipur vegetable market in New Delhi people were seen not wearing masks properly At the Ghazipur vegetable market in New Delhi people were seen not wearing masks properly

Madhya Pradesh quarantine rules

Passengers will be sent to institutional quarantine for 10 days if symptomatic on arrival and test positive. For others, the guidelines mandate home quarantine for seven days. No quarantine for business and corporate travelers.

Punjab quarantine rules

International Passengers: Mandatory quarantine of 14 days, with seven days in an institutional quarantine centre whereas the remaining days can be spent in self-quarantine. The expense of seven-day institutional quarantine will have to be borne by the passengers only.

Domestic passengers: 14 days of home quarantine for all asymptomatic passengers. No quarantine for business and corporate travellers.

Uttar Pradesh quarantine rules

International passengers: Seven days of institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine.

Domestic passengers: 14 days of home quarantine. However, passengers exiting Uttar Pradesh within 7 days of arrival shall be exempted from quarantine.

A healthcare staff removes PPE after finishing covid test sample collection at the Taluka office in Detroj village, Ahmedabad district A healthcare staff removes PPE after finishing covid test sample collection at the Taluka office in Detroj village, Ahmedabad district

Uttarakhand quarantine rules

Seven days of institutional quarantine at government facilities (without any charges) for passengers arriving from 31 high-load Covid-19 infected districts. After this, passengers will have to follow seven days of home quarantine. Pregnant women, seriously ill person, senior citizens (age above 65 years) and person accompanied by children below 10 years will be exempted from institutional quarantine

Passengers arriving from other cities have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

Assam quarantine rules

All domestic passengers will have to undergo thermal screening and Covid swab testing upon arrival. Antigen tests are available in Guwahati. Passengers who test positive will be placed in institutional quarantine for seven days followed by a similar period in home quarantine. For all asymptomatic passengers, 10 days of home quarantine is mandatory.

However, domestic passengers arriving in Assam and returning within 72 hours will not be required to quarantine themselves. They would be tested for Covid-19 at the airport and would be allowed only If the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results are negative.

Pregnant women, elderly persons above 75 years, persons due to attend funeral of immediate relation, children below 10 years, divyang, immediate relative of hospitalised patients, people with pre-existing health conditions will not be required to undergo institutional quarantine.

Bihar quarantine rules

No quarantine is required for passengers arriving in Bihar.

Chhattisgarh quarantine rules

Only symptomatic passengers will be sent to institutional quarantine till the test results are available. Fourteen days of home quarantine for all asymptomatic passengers.

Thermal screening of the students before entering the one of the examination centres in Sector 40 in Thermal screening of the students before entering the one of the examination centres in Sector 40 in Chandigarh

Jharkhand quarantine rules

Fourteen days of home quarantine for all passengers. However, passengers intending to exit Jharkhand within 72 hours of the arrival will be exempted from quarantine.

Manipur quarantine rules

All passengers will be required to go for institutional quarantine for 14 days. If the test result is negative, passengers will have to observe 14 days of home quarantine. However, passengers coming for seven days or less will be exempted from quarantine provided they show confirmed return tickets within three days of arrival.

Nagaland quarantine rules

People entering the state will now have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for seven days, as against the previous 14 days. After that, passengers will have to observe 14 days of home quarantine.

People above the age of 60 years, children and parents of children 10 years and below, pregnant women and accompanying spouse will be exempted from institutional quarantine subject to 28 days of home quarantine with active surveillance.

A healthcare staff collects swab samples for Covid-19 test in Ahmedabad A healthcare staff collects swab samples for Covid-19 test in Ahmedabad

Tripura quarantine rules

Passengers with foreign travel history in the last 28 days to be kept in institutional quarantine till the results are declared. All other passengers shall go for 14 days of home quarantine. All asymptomatic passengers intending to exit Tripura within 72 hours of the arrival will be exempted from quarantine.

Odisha quarantine rules

All passengers will be required to undergo home quarantine for 14 days unless exiting the state within 72 hours.

Meghalaya quarantine rules

Institutional quarantine of 48 hours for all passengers. If test results are negative, passengers will be allowed to go home to complete 14 days of quarantine.

Mizoram quarantine rules

Fourteen days of institutional quarantine for all passengers. Passengers can opt for 14 days of home quarantine provided they clear the Rapid Antibody Test and get govt approval.

West Bengal quarantine rules

The state government advises 14 days of self-monitoring at home for all asymptomatic passengers. For symptomatic passengers, the Health Authorities will decide the quarantine requirement on case basis.

International passengers: All passengers must carry a negative RT-PCR test report issued within 96 hours of the departure and must upload the same on the Air Suvidha portal at least 72 hours before departure. Post submission, passengers shall be issued an NOC.

Health workers carry out Covid-19 screening in Kolkata Health workers carry out Covid-19 screening in Kolkata

Goa quarantine rules

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced that people no longer have to get tested for Covid-19 on arrival. He also said the people who are travelling do not need to carry an e-pass or provide a negative certification. There will also be no need to isolation upon arrival.

Gujarat quarantine rules

Domestic travelers who are asymptomatic will not be quarantined.

International passengers: Seven days of institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine.

Travelers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report, conducted within 96 hours prior to the journey, at arrival.

Rajasthan quarantine rules

14 days of voluntary home quarantine for all passengers.

Maharashtra quarantine rules

The government mandates 14 days of home quarantine for all passengers. International passengers need to go under seven days of institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine.

Shirdi: Ten days of institutional quarantine followed by four days of home quarantine will have to be followed for all passengers coming from other states and districts.

Nagpur: All passengers intending to exit Nagpur within 3 days of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine

Mumbai and Aurangabad: All domestic passengers intending to exit Mumbai within seven days of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine.

Kerala quarantine rules

Kerala has relaxed the mandatory home quarantine for passengers arriving in the state to seven days from 14 days. Business travelers with stay less than a week are exempted. For domestic passengers, 14 day home quarantine is advised, if not volunteering for Covid test after seven days.

People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk past books displayed for sale on a street in Hyderabad (AP) People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk past books displayed for sale on a street in Hyderabad (AP)

Andhra Pradesh quarantine rules

All symptomatic and asymptomatic persons coming from Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will be sent to institutional quarantine for seven days. If Covid-19 test comes negative, they will be sent to home quarantine for a further seven days. Passengers coming from other areas will be sent to home quarantine for 14 days.

Telangana quarantine rules

There is no mandate for inter-state travellers to undergo home or institutional quarantine.

International passengers: Asymptomatic people with RT-PCR negative certificate conducted within 96 hours prior to departure will be exempted from institutional quarantine but have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

Passengers not in possession of RT-PCR negative certificate will be sent to seven days of institutional quarantine at government facility or at paid designated hotels.

Karnataka quarantine rules

People travelling from other states to Karnataka shall neither have to undergo the mandatory quarantine for 14 days nor register themselves on the Seva Sindhu portal.

International passengers: All passengers who are found asymptomatic upon arrival must undergo a mandatory home quarantine for 14 days. Those found symptomatic will be sent to a dedicated Covid health centre.

Tamil Nadu quarantine rules

Home quarantine is mandatory for 14 days and if the individual develops fever, cough, breathlessness during the quarantine period, they are expected to visit a health facility.

Testing will be done only on symptomatic persons coming from other states or union territories. Those who test positive and are symptomatic will be taken to hospital isolation for treatment. If they are positive and asymptomatic, they will be taken to a Covid care centre.

Those who test negative and are asymptomatic, they will remain in home quarantine for 14 days. If the passenger tests negative and is symptomatic, he/she will be taken to hospital isolation and a decision will be taken based on the assessment by doctors.

Persons visiting Tamil Nadu for business purposes and returning to their origin places within 72 hours of entering the state are exempt from home quarantine norms.

International: All passengers who are in possession of RT-PCR negative certificate and are asymptomatic will be allowed to proceed for home quarantine for 14 days.