Poll Security: Caste clashes to violence in CAA protest, 73 ‘sensitive’ seats in UP

The number of Assembly seats declared “sensitive” by the UP Police this election has risen to 73. That is 35 more than the 2017 state elections, when 38 seats were declared “sensitive”.

Notably, a day after the election schedule was announced, UP Police had said that they have identified 95 Assembly segments as“sensitive” in the state. The number was revised down to 73 after taking into consideration recent incidents related to law and order and deployment of security forces, said a senior police officer.

Among seats declared “sensitive” this time is Kannauj Assembly constituency, which was in news recently after Central agencies conducted searches at the residences of three perfume traders and recovered a large tranche of unaccounted money.

The Assembly segments represented by controversial MLAs Mukhtar Ansari and Vijay Mishra – Mau Sadar and Gyanpur in Bhadohi district – have also been declared “sensitive”. Both Ansari and Mishra are currently lodged in jail. Police have also declared Allahabad (West) – known to be the stronghold of jailed former MLA Atiq Ahmed – “sensitive”.

“There are different criteria to select ‘sensitive’ seats. These include caste position, previous law and order history, and who are contesting the election. Heavy deployment of security forces in these seats ensure that elections are held smoothly,” Additional Director General (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said.

Police have retained 32 Assembly segments from its 2017 list of “sensitive” seats, and dropped six – Mariyahu and Shahganj in Jaunpur district, Loni in Ghaziabad, Allahabad North in Prayagraj, Gunnaur in Sambhal, and Dibiyapur in Auraiya.

In the current list, Prayagraj district has the highest number of “sensitive” seats – eight of its 12 consituencies – followed by Ballia with five. Three constituencies each of Baghpat, Saharanpur, Siddharth Nagar, Bahraich, Jaunpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Azamgarh districts have also been declared “sensitive”.

Among seats in the “sensitive” list this year are:

Rampur Maniharan, Saharanpur district

The Assembly constituency witnessed caste-related violence in 2017 that started after members of two communities clashed over a procession in memory of Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap at Shabbirpur, a Dalit-dominated area. A 35-year-old man, Sumit Rajput, was killed and 16 others were seriously injured in the violence. At least 25 houses were torched. Bhim Army, led by Chandrashekhar Azad, came to the limelight after the incident. In all, nine FIRs were lodged in connection with the clashes.

Mohammadabad, Ghazipur district

The area witnessed caste-related violence in June 2018. The clash was allegedly triggered by a quarrel between Nawali village head Vimla Singh’s son and the owners of a mobile shop, who belonged to the Dalit community, over pending dues.

Meerut & Firozabad

The two districts witnessed large-scale violence in 2019 during protests against the citizenship law (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizen (NRC). The violence had left 23 people dead and 538 others, including 455 policemen, injured across the state. Firozabad had reported seven deaths, and Meerut Sadar Assembly segment five. The violence broke out first in Lucknow on December 19 and spread to other districts: Varanasi, Rampur, Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal, Bijnor, Kanpur, Mau, Gorakhpur and Aligarh.

Lalitpur

The area hit the headlines after arrests of the district presidents of Samajwadi Party and BSP for alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl.