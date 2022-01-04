Explained: Stock-taking later, a bull run for poll promises in UP

FROM bulls to bills, parties in Uttar Pradesh poll race have everything and everyone covered. Some promises are common, such as free electricity, Covid relief and smartphones. Some, especially by the Samajwadi Party as it pulls ahead of the rest of the non-BJP pack, are more ingenious: aid in case of bull attacks as well as cycle accidents.

The Aam Aadmi Party was the first off the block. Aiming to make an impact especially in the districts that border Delhi, the party announced in September free electricity for farmers and waiver of pending electricity bills if voted to power, as well as unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 per month for youths. On Sunday, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal added to this the promise to transfer Rs 1,000 each month to accounts of women above 18 years, and of Ayodhya pilgrimage. AAP UP chief spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari says, “All the promises have been made after detailed study… The maximum burden on government exchequer will be from free electricity, unemployment allowance and Rs 1,000 in accounts of women above 18 years. But all these promises can be fulfilled. AAP has the political willpower for that.”

With AAP’s power promise giving it rich returns in Delhi, the SP next offered 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers and to farmers. It has also said that families of those who die of bull attacks or cycle accidents will get Rs 5 lakh each. Now the cycle is the symbol of the SP, while it has been raising the issue of the menace of stray animals since the BJP government cracked down on illegal slaughterhouses. President Akhilesh Yadav says people should trust the SP, as there is no difference between “what SP people say” and “what SP people do”.

The Congress, which is focusing its campaign on women, led by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has promised smartphones for girls in Class 12, scooty for women pursuing graduation, free public transport for women, three free gas cylinders a year to every woman, free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh per family for all diseases, and special incentives and tax exemptions to businesses with more than 50% of the workforce women. Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput says: “The budget required for implemenation of these promises can be generated just by stopping the extravagance and corruption of the current government.”

The BJP is banking on attracting youth, and on December 25, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed free smartphones and tablets to students. The government promises it will cover one crore students under the programme.

Says BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi: “Opposition parties are trying to do politics of freebies because they have realised that they have lost their vote banks. But the UP public is aware that freebies bring hooliganism and mafia raj.”