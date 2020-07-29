Unlock 3.0 explained: What’s open, what is not between August 1 and August 31

Ice cream vendors return to the once-bustling Rajpath in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Ice cream vendors return to the once-bustling Rajpath in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Unlock 3.0 Guidelines: The government on Wednesday (July 29) issued guidelines for phase 3 of Unlock, allowing gymnasiums and yoga centres to function, and revoking the night curfew order.

Here is all that you need to know about what happens (or does not) between August 1 and August 31.

What is allowed?

Gymnasiums and Yoga centres will open beginning August 5. However, before that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) will issue a standard operating procedure (SoP) for their opening.

Gyms until this order had been considered to be very vulnerable to the spread of the Covid-19 infection, given their closed environment and sharing of equipment among multiple users. The MoHFW SoPs are likely to take this into consideration.

The government has done away with night curfew, meaning people can now freely move around the city at any time of the night, and shops and commercial establishments can remain open till late in the night.

OK, and what is not allowed?

Operation of Metro rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall continue to remain prohibited, the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs have said.

“Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations” shall also not be allowed.

Their opening will be decided, however, after further consultation with states at a later date, the MHA guidelines have said.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions too shall remain shut till August 31.

“After extensive consultation with States and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020,” the MHA guidelines have said.

What about international air travel?

International air travel will continue to remain restricted as earlier. Barring Vande Bharat services, free movement of commercial flights has not yet been given the go-ahead.

“International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner,” an MHA statement said.

Limited movement of trains for domestic travel and for movement of migrant workers shall continue as now.

Are there any relaxations in containment zones?

There are none.

The reason governments are able to progressively open areas outside of containment zones is because the number of containment zones have increased over the months and severe restrictions have been imposed.

The new model being followed by the Centre is to progressively open the economy while having targeted lockdowns of vulnerable areas.

On containment zones, the MHA has said they need to “be carefully demarcated by the State/ UT Governments with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by MOHFW.”

Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities will be allowed, the guidelines have said.

“These Containment Zones will be notified on the websites of the respective District Collectors and by the States/ UTs and information will also be shared with MOHFW. Activities in the Containment Zones shall be monitored strictly by State and UT authorities, and the guidelines relating to containment measures in these zones shall be strictly implemented,” the MHA has said.

Delineation of Containment Zones and implementation of the containment measures within would be monitored by MoHFW, the guidelines have said adding that states would have the freedom to decide on activities outside the containment zones and may put more restrictions if necessary.

