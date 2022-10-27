No full-time US envoy in India in 21 months, how does this impact Delhi-Washington ties?

The United States administration, led by President Joe Biden, has named a senior diplomat as the next Charge d’Affaires ad interim until the government names a full-time Ambassador to India. Elizabeth Jones, 74, is the sixth interim US envoy in the last 21 months (since January 2021). She has been asked to step in for the job, which is considered a placeholder until a full-time Ambassador is confirmed by the US Congress.

An official statement from a spokesperson of the US State Department Tuesday said, “Ambassador Elizabeth Jones will be departing for New Delhi to serve as Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim… In India, Ambassador Jones will join our Embassy and Consulate interagency teams in advancing and expanding the partnership between our governments and people, a partnership that Secretary (Antony) Blinken has called one of the most consequential in the world.”

Currently, Patricia A Lacina is the Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in New Delhi. She assumed charge on September 9, 2021.

Follow us here for more from Ambassador Jones as she works with our Embassy and Consulate teams and Indian partners to expand and advance the #USIndia partnership.

After US envoy Kenneth Juster, a political appointee of the Donald Trump administration, departed following the inauguration of the Biden administration on January 20, 2021, there have been a battery of interim envoys at the embassy in New Delhi — Donald Heflin, Edgard Kagan, Daniel Bennett Smith, Atul Keshap and Patricia Lacina.

The issue of the new US ambassadorship has been stuck as the nomination of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has not gotten approval from the US Senate.

While Garcetti’s name was announced in July 2021, his nomination was initially blocked by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley because of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by one of his senior staffers. Though the hold on his nomination has been lifted, the Democrats are unwilling to put his nomination to vote on the Senate floor as they believe they do not have enough votes.

The mid-term polls in the US Congress are expected to bring clarity on how the administration will approach the next steps on the appointment of the new US envoy.

Now, this legislative and bureaucratic process has been stuck, while the Biden administration has almost reached the half-way mark.

While senior US officials such as Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and Assistant Secretary Donald Lu have made visits to New Delhi, the absence of a full-time ambassador 21 months after the Biden administration took charge, has had an impact on ties. Charge d’affaires Patricia A Lacina, meanwhile, has been holding the fort at the US Embassy in New Delhi.

This has been the longest that the US has been without a full-time envoy in New Delhi since 1950.

For New Delhi, having a full-time US envoy is important to deliver key messages to Washington, D.C. From South Block’s perspective, the envoy must be able to get on the phone with someone in the corridors of power in the US capital — the higher the better.

For Washington too, the presence of a full-time ambassador in Delhi opens doors and helps in the access to the top echelons of the government and the ruling establishment in a hierarchy-conscious Delhi.

The ties, no doubt, are going through a “stress test”, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has put New Delhi and Washington on different sides of the aisle.

So far, Washington has been very calibrated in its remarks on Delhi’s position, and has acknowledged India’s concerns in terms of its dependence on Russia for defence supplies.

Also, the two countries have joined hands in moving several proposals to list Pakistan-based terrorists at the UN Security Council (UNSC) in the last few months.

Even as they navigate the minor turbulence in their relationship due to the Ukraine war, both India and the US see China as the biggest threat and rival. This framing has continued under Biden. For Delhi and Washington, this has been the common ground. And, despite the differences, they are trying to make it work, as was evident in the US’ recent National Security Strategy.

Lack of an ambassador is often perceived as a slight or a downgrade in ties, so the challenge for the bureaucracies and the political leadership on both sides is how to address this absence of a regular envoy and strengthen strategic communication between the two sides.