Explained: How Joe Biden is countering the US baby formula shortage

Amid a major nationwide shortage of baby formula, US President Joe Biden invoked a Korean War-era law to ramp up domestic production, and announced that he will be deploying commercial planes to import supplies as part of a mission dubbed ‘Operation Fly Formula’.

“I know parents across the country are worried about finding enough formula to feed their babies,” Biden said in a video statement released by the White House on Wednesday. ”As a parent and as a grandparent, I know just how stressful that is.”

For the last few months, the US has been gripped by a shortage of baby formula that has left thousands of parents across the country scrambling to find the product they rely on to feed their infants. While the production of formula was already affected by pandemic-related supply chain blockages, the crisis was exacerbated when one of the country’s biggest baby formula producers recalled its products after several babies began falling ill.

What is the law Joe Biden invoked to address the baby formula shortage?

The Biden administration responded to the shortage by invoking the Defense Production Act, which was first implemented during the Korean War to help meet the growing demand for defence equipment. Enacted in 1950, it allows the president to direct companies to prioritise supplying products for the nation’s defense. It also prevents price gouging in times of shortage and inflation, and gives the president the power to incentivise the expansion of production.

With the Biden administration’s latest move, suppliers of key formula ingredients will have to prioritise the delivery of these resources to formula manufacturers.

Previously, both Biden and former president Donald Trump invoked the law during the Covid-19 pandemic to ramp up the production of crucial medical supplies and vaccines.

Baby formula shortage: What is ‘Operation Fly Formula’?

To speed up the import of baby formula, Biden also announced a new operation, dubbed ‘Operation Fly Formula’, under which cargo aircraft under contracts with the Defence department will be authorised to fly formula supplies that meet federal standards from overseas to the US, The Associated Press reported.

“Bypassing regular air freighting routes will speed up the importation and distribution of formula and serve as an immediate support as manufacturers continue to ramp up production,” a statement from the White House read.

The White House’s latest directives came just hours before the US Congress overwhelmingly approved a bill to expand access to baby formula among low-income Americans, The Washington Post reported.

What led to the baby formula shortage in the US?

While the impact of the Covid pandemic on supply chains slowed down the production of baby formula, the situation snowballed into a full-blown crisis when top formula manufacturer Abbott Laboratories announced it was recalling its formula amid reports of babies falling ill after consuming powdered formula from one of its plants.

Abbott is one of four manufactures that together meet about 90 per cent of the US’ supply of baby formula.

In February, Abbott announced it was shutting down one of its manufacturing facilities in Michigan after a federal investigation was launched to assess why four babies who were fed the formula developed bacterial infections, two of whom died. Abbott maintains there is no link between the formula and the illnesses, The Guardian reported.

States like Tennessee, Texas and Iowa are experiencing the shortage more acutely, with over 50 per cent of the product out of stock, CBS reported. Low-income households are being affected disproportionately hard. Almost half of the baby formula in the US is bought under the US government’s WIC programme, a supplemental nutrition programme for women, infants and children. Abbott provides for about half the babies registered under this programme.

How long is the baby formula shortage expected to last?

Recently, the US government began working closely with Abbott to reopen its Michigan plant safely. According to the company, it will take more than a month before its products are available once again at grocery stores.

To increase the supply of baby formula in the country, the FDA has introduced a series of measures to make it easier for foreign baby formula manufacturers to sell their products in the US.