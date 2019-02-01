Union Budget key points explained: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to help 12.56 cr farmers

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is presenting the Union Budget 2019 in the Lok Sabha. He began his speech wishing Union Miniter Arun Jaitley, who is currently in the US for medical treatment a speedy recovery. The government, in its last budget before the 2019 General Elections, is expected to propose a number of significant announcements.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said India has been the brightest spot in the world for the last 5 years as it is the fastest growing major economy. He added that the GDP growth in the last 5 years had been higher than under any previous governments.

Budget Explained: Fiscal deficit target revised

For the second year in a row, the government’s fiscal consolidation path has slipped from the budgeted targets. For FY19, fiscal deficit target has been revised up to 3.4% of GDP from the Budget estimate of 3.3% of GDP.

The government had also exceeded its Budget target of fiscal deficit of 3.2% of GDP. The revised estimate for FY18 had also been revised up to 3.5% of GDP.

Budget Explained: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi

Goyal announced the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, under which Rs 6,000 per year will be transferred directly the bank accounts of farmers with less than 2 hectares land, in three instalments.

There are 12.56 crore marginal and small farmers having less than 2 hectares (5 acre) holdings. If Rs 6,000 is paid to each farmer, the total outlay will be Rs 75,360 crore. The budget scheme is a modification of the Rythu Bandhu scheme of Telangana government, which provides assistance on per-acre basis (Rs 8,000 per acre per year) without any holding size limit. What Goyal has announced is a flat Rs 6,000 benefit to all marginal and small farmers.

Goyal is, moreover, providing Rs 20,000 crore for the direct income support scheme for farmers in the current fiscal as well. So, we can expect these payouts in the current fiscal as well – maybe Rs 2,000 per marginal and small farmer. And probably they will be made before the Lok Sabha election schedule is announced!

Bond yields have not gone up despite a slight slippage in fiscal deficit targets for 2018-19 from 3.3% to 3.4% and Goyal announcing a Rs 75,000 crore direct income support scheme for small and marginal farmers. The yield on the 10-year-government bond has actually fallen a tad. The markets, it seems, are relieved at no massive increase in expenditures ahead of elections.

The Rs 75,000 crore extra outgo can probably be managed by undertaking cuts in other subsidy schemes. Together with the US Federal Reserve’s move to keep interest rates unchanged and pause its earlier monetary tightening plan, we can expect RBI to be reasonably dovish in the next policy review. Even if repo rates are not cut, they will certainly not be raised.

Budget Explained: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has improved recovery from banks

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code pressured large borrowers to repay loans and has been effective in improving recovery of the banks. Recoveries pegged at Rs 3 lakh crore. He said with three banks already coming out of the RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action framework, the government expects the remaining banks to come out of the PCA shackles soon. Removal of PCA restrictions will help banks to improve lending.

Budget Explained: Govt’s strategy for nomadic tribes

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has announced a committee under the Niti Aayog to identify the most marginalised Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-nomadic Tribes not currently classified as ST, ST, OBC in the Union Budget 2019. The Indian Express had first reported the proposal.

The Union government’s plan to implement a few, if not most, of the recommendations of Idate Commission is a political move coming at a time when it is facing severe backlash for implementing the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in general category.

Described as the “most deprived” by commission after commission set up since Independence, the DT, NT, SNT communities have been the most marginalised groups in India. Despite various recommendations to this effect till date, there is still no data collated on their numbers, no separate reservation or a permanent commission for them, nor is there proper categorisation with a few being put in SC/ ST/ OBC lists and the rest figuring nowhere.

