Union Budget 2022 Explained Live Updates: Key infra projects likely to be announced in poll-bound states

The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament Tuesday. The Budget, Sitharaman’s fourth consecutive one, is being presented at a time when India is recovering from a third wave of Covid-19. It also comes at a time when hundreds of youth in the country are protesting against persistent unemployment. The Budget is being presented days before the legislative Assembly elections in several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Monday, focused on the post-pandemic recovery, noting the availability of fiscal space for the government, and analysed a range of aspects including inflation, energy prices and global uncertainties.

The Survey — the economic report card for the current year — projected a modest 8-8.5 per cent growth rate for the next financial year. This is significantly lower than the 9.2 per cent expansion projected by the NSO in its first advance estimates for 2021-22. It is also lower than the 9 per cent growth estimate by the IMF in its World Economic Outlook for the current year and the next.

