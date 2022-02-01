Union Budget 2022 Explained Live Updates: Key infra projects likely to be announced in poll-bound states

The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament Tuesday. The Budget, Sitharaman’s fourth consecutive one, is being presented at a time when India is recovering from a third wave of Covid-19. It also comes at a time when hundreds of youth in the country are protesting against persistent unemployment. The Budget is being presented days before the legislative Assembly elections in several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Monday, focused on the post-pandemic recovery, noting the availability of fiscal space for the government, and analysed a range of aspects including inflation, energy prices and global uncertainties.
The Survey — the economic report card for the current year — projected a modest 8-8.5 per cent growth rate for the next financial year. This is significantly lower than the 9.2 per cent expansion projected by the NSO in its first advance estimates for 2021-22. It is also lower than the 9 per cent growth estimate by the IMF in its World Economic Outlook for the current year and the next.
Follow our live blog as we bring you the latest news and updates from Sitharaman’s Budget speech, and provide an explanation and analysis of it.
Did you know the customary halwa ceremony was dropped this year due to Covid? This ceremony marks the commencement of the printing process of the Budget. The tradition, which goes back several years, involves preparing the ‘halwa’ sweet dish in a big ‘kadhai’ (large frying pot) and serving it to the entire staff in the ministry. The significance of the sweet dish is that after it is served, a large number of officials and support staff, who are directly associated with the Budget making and printing process, are required to stay in the ministry and remain cut off from their families until the presentation of the Budget by the minister in the Lok Sabha.
And here are the first pictures on the Budget document. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team have left the Finance Ministry to present the Union Budget in Parliament. As you can see, a 'Made in India' tag has replaced the traditional 'Bahi Khata'.
A continued push on capital expenditure and roll out of infra projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) will be central to the Union Budget 2022-23 as the Central government looks to hold and build on the recovery in the economy. Projects in roads and railways sectors and Nal se Jal scheme are expected to receive funding boost as the government targets to increase capex spending by around 30 per cent next year, government officials said.
As a key step to boost private sector capex in infra sector, the government is expected to remove the guideline of seeking bank guarantees for infra projects and possibly replacing them with surety bonds. This has been one of the key demands industry chambers. Read our exclusive report here
The Budget is likely to have a populist ring to it, interspersed with a string of announcements, entailing road, railways and healthcare projects, focussed on a handful of poll-bound states, alongside a greater degree of flexibility to states in market borrowings and capex spending. Coming just ahead of Assembly elections in key states, the Budget is likely to mark a departure from last year’s reformist theme, instead, sticking to the implementation of previous announcements — most of which are hanging fire.
Official sources indicated the discussions in the run-up to the Budget overwhelmingly favoured incentivising the new personal income-tax regime rather than any major overhaul in the slabs of the older system. The new income-tax regime hasn’t picked up pace the way it was expected to at the time of the introduction two years ago. Sunny Verma and Aanchal Magazine report
The Budget is being presented at a time when millions of India’s youth are out on the streets protesting against persistently high levels of unemployment in the country. So, what can the Budget do to address the job crisis? Labour economists suggest it is time for India to adopt an employment-centric growth strategy instead of just fetishising GDP data. Read Udit Misra's column ExplainSpeaking
The Economic Survey, an economic report card for the current year, pointed out that buoyant tax revenues offered the government fiscal space to provide additional support to the economy and continue the push in favour of higher capital expenditure. Though output in various contact intensive services remained below pre-pandemic levels, it said the macroeconomic strength provided buffers against likely stresses such as withdrawal of stimulus by global central banks.
A sharp rise in tax collections and a boost to non-tax revenues following RBI’s surplus transfer have led to an increase in the revenue pool. This would enable the government to meet its fiscal deficit target of 6.8 per cent of Gross Domestic Product in 2021-22, the Survey said. Read Sunny Verma's report
Good morning and welcome to our live blog! As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament today, we will bring you the latest news and updates and provide and explanation and analysis of it. Stay tuned!