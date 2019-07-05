Union Budget 2019 Explained: Nirmala Sitharaman’s twin challenges are to spur growth, create more jobs

Union Budget 2019 Explained: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday presented her maiden Union Budget in Parliament at 11 am. The first full-fledged Budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government, it is likely to further expand welfare measures announced in the interim Budget in February.

The twin challenges for Sitharaman are to spur growth and create more jobs. The government may be fiscally constrained to spend more, but can enthuse companies to invest more by offering tax incentives. Private investment has remained depressed for over five years now, and a strategy linking tax incentives to investment and jobs may work. Join us for a live explanation and analysis of the Budget as Sitharaman presents it in Parliament.

The markets opened in the green this morning ahead of the Budget presentation. The BSE Sensex breached the 40,000 mark and was trading at 40,022, while the broader Nifty was inching towards reclaiming the 12,000 mark. Market sentiment is positive after the Economic Survey 2019 projected a 7 per cent growth rate in 2019-20.

The Survey, presented a day before in Parliament, pegged India’s GDP growth at 7 per cent, adding that the economy must sustain an 8 per cent growth to reach a $5 trillion economy by 2025. It underlined that private investment will be the key driver in accelerating and sustaining the GDP growth rate to 8 per cent.

Budget Explained:

