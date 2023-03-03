Nithyananda’s Kailasa reps’ submissions ‘irrelevant’: What the UN said about their participation

Days after two representatives of fugitive ‘godman’ Nithyananda’s self-proclaimed country, the United States of Kailasa (USK), attended a discussion conducted by the United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in Geneva, the UN human rights office said that the submissions made by the representatives were “irrelevant” and will not be considered in the outcome drafts.

According to PTI, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) confirmed the participation of the two USK representatives. However, they “were prevented from distributing promotional material and their ‘tangential’ speech was not taken into consideration”.

What was the earlier event attended by USK?

Last week, two persons on behalf of the USK attended the ‘Day of General Discussion on General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development’ event, where one of them, Vijayapriya Nithyananda, claimed that the USK has been implementing “ancient Hindu policies and indigenous solutions” for sustainable development in her so-called country.

She also claimed that Nithyananda, who has been accused of rape and confining children in his ashram illegally, is being “persecuted by anti-Hindu elements” in India. On Thursday (March 2), Vijayapriya issued a “clarification” on Twitter and said, “I would like to clarify that I stated that the SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam is persecuted in his birthplace by certain anti-Hindu elements. The United States of KAILASA holds India in high regard and respects India as its Gurupeedam. Thank you.”

I would like to clarify that I stated that the SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam is persecuted in his birthplace by certain anti-Hindu elements.

The United States of KAILASA holds India in high regard and respects India as its Gurupeedam.

Thank you

Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda pic.twitter.com/s5TYGJtSnM — KAILASA’s SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) March 2, 2023

What has the UN said about their participation?

The spokesperson of the OHCHR said that one of the USK representatives spoke “briefly” at the event when the floor was opened to the public. “As the focus of the statement was tangential to the topic at hand, it will not be taken into consideration by the Committee in the formulation of the General Comment,” he added.

While clarifying that the registration for such events is open to the general public, the spokesperson said, “Anyone can submit information to the treaty bodies, who will use their judgment to determine the credibility of the submissions received”.

Advertisement

What was the event that the USK representatives attended?

The ‘Day of General Discussion on General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development’ was an event organised by CESCR, which is “currently in the process of developing a General Comment on economic, social and cultural rights and sustainable development.”

The discussion was held as the “final step in the Committee’s process of consulting with relevant stakeholders before producing a first draft of the General Comment following numerous consultations held since 2020.”

Advertisement

Founded on May 29, 1985, CESCR is a body of 18 independent experts that oversee the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) — a treaty signed in 1966 — by its State parties. It aims to come up with a constructive dialogue with State parties, determine whether the Covenant’s norms are being implemented in State parties and assess how the implementation and enforcement of the Covenant could be improved.

According to the OHCHR’s website, since 2018, the CESCR is working to develop the General Comment, which defines the content of the rights set out in a particular treaty. “The aim of general comments is to help State parties better implement the rights enshrined in the treaties”, the website said.